Google Launches “SEO Made Easy” YouTube Series

Google has released the first video in a new YouTube series called “SEO Made Easy” to teach people how to improve their website’s performance in search results.

In the inaugural episode, Martin Splitt from Google’s Search Relations team explains how sites can customize the way their brand name appears in Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs).

Splitt overviews the content in a prior introduction, stating that it will cater to beginners and experienced website owners.

Splitt says:

“We have tips for beginners and experienced website owners. We will cover tips, such as using Google Search Console to find low-hanging fruit or using lazy loading for a better page experience.”

With SEO being a constantly moving target, this series aims to provide simplified, actionable video lessons to help websites succeed in Google.

The premiere episode of “SEO Made Easy” delves into the importance of structured data for website optimization.

The Premiere Episode: Modifying Site Names

Splitt begins the series by explaining an SEO fundamental, using structured data to customize site names.

If Google Search struggles to determine the preferred name of your website automatically, structured data can be employed to influence how it’s displayed.

Splitt provides practical tips for those who may not be able to integrate structured data into their websites. First, he suggests ensuring that the site name consistently appears in the title of all pages.

He notes that some content management systems enable users to set a site-wide name, while others may require manually adding the site name to page titles. However, he cautions that this approach only works for subdomains or top-level domains and not on a per-directory level.

Once these changes are made, you must allow time for Google to process the updates. You can speed up the process by using Search Console and request the homepage to be re-indexed.

More Episodes On The Way

The “SEO Made Easy” series marks Google’s latest investment in educational YouTube content for webmasters and digital marketers.

As the first of many, this episode sets the stage for an in-depth exploration of SEO strategies that can help your website shine in Google Search.

Featured Image: fizkes/Shutterstock