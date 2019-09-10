Google Launches a Native Lazy-loading Plugin for WordPress

Google has released a new WordPress plugin that’s designed for Chrome’s new native lazy-loading feature.

Native lazy-loading allows site owners to optimize the loading of images and iframes without the use of custom JavaScript.

Google’s new “Native Lazyload” plugin makes the whole process even easier as it allows a site to support native lazy-loading instantly.

The main functionality of the new plugin is to ensure images on a website include the new “loading” attribute with a value of “lazy.” There is no setup required, you just install it and you’re good to go.

The plugin also has a fallback mechanism for browsers that do not yet support native lazy-loading. This mechanism includes custom JavaScript, but is said to have minimal impact on page load time.

So the plugin can help ensure that all visitors of your website, regardless of browser, benefit from the lazy-loading of images and iframes.

Google’s Native Lazyload plugin can be installed directly from the WordPress admin dashboard by going to Plugins > Add New, and searching for it by name. It can also be manually downloaded here.

