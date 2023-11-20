Up to 30% off
Google Investigating Reports Of Declining Traffic After Updates, Discover Bug

Explore the beginning of an investigation by SearchLiaison into reports of a traffic decline from Google Discover and News.

  • Publishers report drastic declines in website traffic following Google's core updates, with some experiencing a complete loss of clicks.
  • Google SearchLiaison confirmed an investigation into the issue.
  • While acknowledging a Discover bug, Google emphasizes that its updates aim at general improvements, not tailored solutions for individual sites.
Google’s core updates have often resulted in a traffic increase or decline for some websites.

However, after the latest updates and possible bugs in Discover, publishers have noticed an unprecedented drop in website traffic and visibility in Google Search.

Reports from various sources indicate that these changes have led to dramatic consequences, with some sites experiencing a drastic reduction in clicks, even going from millions to zero overnight.

Lily Ray shared alarming statistics on November 17, revealing that many publishers are witnessing their traffic plummet in less than three months.

This isn’t just a case of reduced visibility in Google’s Discover feature and top stories, signifying a broader impact across Google’s content delivery platforms.

Website owners echoed the sentiment of despair and frustration.

After years of hard work and dedication, many websites suffered a significant setback, disappearing first from Google News and later from Discovery.

The abruptness of this change highlights the volatile nature of digital content strategy in the wake of these core updates.

Google SearchLiaison, in response to the growing concerns, stated their willingness to examine individual sites shared by publishers.

However, they clarified that the recent updates and the identified Discover bug, which has since been resolved, are part of broader system improvements.

“We did find a Discover bug earlier that was corrected. It might be that we’ll find another bug. Alternatively, we might find ways to better tune our systems. But none of this guarantees a site might return to some past level.”

These changes are not designed to target or rectify issues on specific websites.

This statement underscores the complexity and often opaque nature of Google’s algorithm updates, leaving many publishers in the dark about how to adapt or recover.

Reports of traffic declines due to updates and bugs are a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the digital marketing world.

Featured image: Chay_Tee/Shutterstock

