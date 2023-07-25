Google Encourages Performance Max Upgrade For DSA And GDA

Google announced two voluntary upgrades to Performance Max for Dynamic Search (DSA) and Google Display (GDA) advertisers.

The AI-driven platform optimizes performance across channels by allowing users to customize their inputs, making it more responsive to individual business needs.

Advertisers have seen an average increase of 15% – 20% in conversions after upgrading to a unified campaign strategy.

Keywordless AI Technology

One of the recent enhancements in Performance Max prevents your campaign from serving ads on traffic related to certain brands. This would offer more control over search results.

Advertisers can now specify landing page URLs or exclude certain URLs at the campaign level, offering greater customization via brand settings.

Fang Fang, Global Head of Online Marketing, shares how Shopee benefited from the Performance Max upgrade and keywordless AI technology.

“At Shopee, we are always looking for new ways to improve our platform and services to better serve users. Upgrading to Performance Max has allowed us to access the latest keywordless AI technology to drive better results on Search, leading to an 11% lift in conversions at a 5% lower CPA. This enables us to run effective campaigns that connect users to our sellers, enhancing their overall shopping experience.”

Ads With Inventory Awareness

An exciting upgrade feature includes inventory-aware ad serving, which ensures your out-of-stock pages do not serve with search ads.

This is done automatically, without requiring extra work from the advertiser.

Automated Assets To Match Customer Intent

Performance Max also customizes your entire Search ad to match consumer intent better using automatically created assets.

These automatic assets will soon appear in the asset reporting table, giving users more control.

Leonardo Martins, Marketing Superintendent, Santander, found that AI-powered asset creation could generate impressive growth.

“We upgraded our Display campaigns to Performance Max and achieved unprecedented growth, with a 47% increase in conversions while maintaining a healthy CPA. This was due to Performance Max’s ability to reach a wider audience with more relevant ads, as well as its use of Google AI to optimize our campaigns in real time across channels.”

Easier Audience Strategies

Performance Max also simplifies the implementation of audience strategies through goals directly integrated into the campaign, like new customer acquisition.

Google plans to add re-engagement goals in Performance Max later this year to help retain existing customers.

Instead of manually managing complex user lists and exclusions, Google will automatically distinguish between new and existing customers.

Boosting Search And Display Results With Performance Max

Although voluntary, the self-upgrade process is highly recommended to start with Performance Max for DSA and GDA campaigns.

While DSA and GDA campaigns will remain fully available to advertisers, those who upgrade could see better results with Performance Max.

Advertisers who choose to upgrade can use best practices offered by Google to ensure new Performance Max campaigns are set up for success.

Integrating keywordless AI technology, AI-powered assets, and self-upgrade tools should allow advertisers to increase conversions and conversion value in ad campaigns. Thus ensuring a better ROAS.

