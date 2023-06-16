Google Domains Agrees To Be Acquired By Squarespace

Squarespace announced that it is acquiring all assets of Google Domains, including the transfer of approximately 10 million domains, with the transaction expected to close by the third quarter of 2023.

Google and Squarespace have entered into an agreement to transfer the assets of Google Domains.

Google Domains will go into a transition period as it winds down.

The CEO and founder of Squarespace issued a statement:

“We are exceptionally proud to be chosen to serve the customers of the Google Domains business,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. “Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and an essential piece of every business’s online presence. We look forward to serving these new customers as we have served millions using our domain products and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition.”

The news caught virtually everyone by surprise, I’m certain nobody expected this to happen.

Yikes. Squarespace acquiring Google Domains was definitely not on my bingo card today. 😱😱😱 — Brian Gardner (@bgardner) June 16, 2023

Effect on Google Workspace Customers

Squarespace is a Google Workspace reseller. Customers who purchased a domain through Workspace will transition to the Squarespace billing.

According to the press release:

“Upon closing, Squarespace, a long- time reseller of Google Workspace, will become the exclusive domains provider for any customer purchasing a domain along with their Workspace subscription from Google directly for a minimum of three years. Squarespace will also provide billing and support services to Google Workspace customers that signed up for the service through Google Domains. Customers will continue to have the option to make changes to their domains account at any time.”

Squarespace Domain Registrations

Squarespace is primarily known as a Software as a Service (SaaS) website builder that enables individuals and businesses to easily create a web presence.

But they also have a domain registration business as well. This acquisition will add about ten million more customers.

The domain registration business features a domain management tool just like any other domain name registrar that allows one to edit the DNS.

Domains at Squarespace cost between $20 to $70.

The agreement of the sale stipulates that Squarespace will honor current Google Domain pricing for a year.

Reaction to News of Google Domains Acquistion

Google domains is a popular choice in the search marketing community and beyond because of the ease of use and the low key interface.

The news was overwhelmingly greeted with anxiety, fear and sadness.

One person expressed the lack of constantly being upsold on add-ons like privacy, email accounts, and other services, something not uncommon at other registrars.

It was a great product for agency owners and one of the best things it had going for it will now go the way of GoDaddy — unending upsells. — Rex Kramer, Danger Seeker® (@RexDangerSeeker) June 16, 2023

Other, apparently satisfied Google Domains customers, expressed sadness:

Pretty bummed about this. Loved G Domains — Tee Riddle 🇺🇦 (@TeeRiddle) June 16, 2023

I’m so sad. — Josh Miller (@josdmiller) June 16, 2023

Natural Path to Growth For Squarespace

Many other companies offer domain registration services in addition to hosting, marketing and other services. So in a way it’s a natural path for Squarespace.

Read the press release:

Squarespace Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Google Domains Assets