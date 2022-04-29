Is Getting Your Google Business Profile “Google Guaranteed” Worth It?

When customers are searching locally for products and services like yours, they often seek validation to ensure they’re making the right choice.

This includes reading online reviews, asking for personal recommendations, or looking for more information about your business on your Google Business Profile.

Google offers a way for businesses in some industries to earn consumers’ trust by becoming a Google Screened or Google Guaranteed provider.

Eligible businesses advertising through Google Local Services Ads can receive the Google Screened or Google Guaranteed designation.

This designation appears when local consumers search for services in their area.

Professional service providers’ ads will appear on Google Search and the Local Services site, and only pay if a customer calls or messages the business directly through the ad.

Learn even more about Google’s screening and verification process here.

Before you apply to become Google Guaranteed, let’s explore the benefits of becoming verified, how it works for consumers, and ultimately, you can decide whether it’s worthwhile for your business.

What Are The Benefits Of Google Guarantee For Brands?

Any way to build trust, promote transparency in your business, and highlight what others think of your business in a positive light is an opportunity to engage a searcher.

Displaying a Google Guarantee badge also benefits businesses in the following ways.

Provides Reassurance For Customers

The Moment For Trust survey found that for 81% of consumers, trust is a deciding factor in purchase decisions.

Yet only 34% of that same audience trusted the brands they use. Google Guarantee helps your business with trust.

It showcases that Google has already screened you as a reputable service provider and trusts you’ll provide quality service to potential customers.

Helps Your Service Ad Stand Out

Not only will consumers see your average star rating on service ads, they’ll also see a prominent green checkmark.

This checkmark enables your business to stand out against competitors who aren’t Google Screened or Guaranteed.

Provides Confirmation Even Via Audio Search And Phone

In the U.S. only, when a customer uses voice search (such as Google Assistant or Google Home) to find their desired service, they will hear confirmation that your business is Google Guaranteed.

Additionally, when customers call your business, they will still be protected by the Google Guarantee.

Shows You Care About Your Business’ Reputation

Building your credibility requires actively identifying new opportunities to do so.

Completing the Google Guarantee qualification process shows your customers that you’re willing to take additional steps to ensure their satisfaction.

Completing the screening process is just another step toward improving your customer’s experience with your business from initial search to purchase.

Google Gives Your Business Its Stamp Of Approval

Google guarantees your business will provide the service to the customer’s satisfaction with a money-back guarantee.

This means Google trusts your business enough to risk its own bottom line.

Drives Qualified Leads

Google Local Service Ads appear for customers in your given service area.

And, as mentioned earlier, you only pay if a customer calls or messages you directly through the ad. This helps make your return on investment worthwhile.

What Is Google Screened?

Google screened is only available to select U.S. verticals.

Google shares that:

“Google Screened professionals have passed extensive background and license checks conducted by Local Services Ads, our trusted partners, or state and/or regulatory bodies.”

The following professional services are eligible for the Google Screened badge:

Law.

Financial planning.

Real estate.

Providers that work in the child care or preschool industries.

How Do Businesses Qualify For Local Services Ads?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all screening process.

Instead, Google states:

“…screening process varies by type of service, the country you’re in, and whether the service provider advertises directly with Google or through one of our partner affiliates.” These screening procedures may include license, insurance, and complete background checks.”

Background checks a business may undergo include:

Business entity check.

Business owner background check.

Service professional background check.

Background checks are conducted by third-party risk management companies Google partners with.

Google also collects and highlights ratings and reviews from customers who hired Local Services providers. If a business repeatedly receives negative reviews, it may decrease in ranking or not appear at all in search.

Learn more about the business-level screening process here.

What Businesses Are Eligible For Google Guaranteed?

In the U.S., the following services categories may be eligible for Google Guaranteed, depending on the state and zip codes:

Acupuncture.

Animal rescue services.

Appliance repair.

Carpentry.

Carpet cleaning.

Child care services.

Countertop services.

Dance instruction.

Electrical.

Fencing.

Financial planning.

First aid training.

Flooring.

Foundations.

Funeral services.

Garage door.

General contracting.

Handyman.

Home inspection/security/theater services.

House cleaning.

HVAC.

Junk Removal.

Landscaping.

Language instruction.

Law.

Lawn care.

Locksmith.

Massage school.

Moving.

Personal training.

Pest Control.

Pet grooming/adoption services/boarding/training.

Plumbing.

Pool cleaning /contractor.

Preschool.

Real estate.

Roofing.

Sewage system services.

Siding.

Snow removal services.

Tax services.

Tree services.

Tutoring.

Veterinary services.

Water damage restoration services.

Weight loss services.

Window cleaning/services.

Yoga.

Learn the requirements by category for US businesses here.

How Does Google Guarantee Work For Consumers?

When a business has a Google Guaranteed designation, consumers have an extra layer of protection when booking services.

In turn, this may prompt consumers to choose your business over another that doesn’t offer any protection.

As Google states,

“Google may, in its absolute and sole discretion, reimburse you up to the cost of the initial service if you are not satisfied with the quality of the service provided, up to a lifetime limit (the maximum aggregate amount you could be reimbursed by Google for all services booked through Local Services in your lifetime).”

The lifetime limits reimbursable to customers vary per country and are up to $2,000 in US dollars and $2,000 in Canadian dollars.

Consumers, however, are only eligible for reimbursement if the service is booked directly through Google Local Services.

Additionally, the claim for reimbursement must be filed within 30 days of service completion.

Is It Worth It To Get Google Guaranteed Or Screened?

Ultimately, whether the Google Guarantee badge is worth it is up to your business.

There are numerous benefits to displaying that Google guarantees your service, including more sales.

It improves confidence in businesses, particularly in the service industry, where consumers are most skeptical.

There is no additional cost to apply for the certification, either.

The bottom line is if your business has the time to complete the signup and verification process, becoming Google Guaranteed or Screened can only improve your brand presence.

Get started with the eligibility and signup process here.

Featured Image: Maha Heang 245789/Shutterstock