Google Assistant is Now Going Head to Head with Siri on iOS

Google has officially launched Google Assistant as a standalone app in the iOS app store. Not only did Google announce the app at the I/O developer conference on Wednesday, but it was immediately made available for download. You can get it right here.

Earlier this week there were reports Google may be launching Assistant for iOS in the near future. Needless to say, the reports have been confirmed.

Google Assistant is arguably smarter than iOS’s own virtual assistant Siri, thanks to Google’s machine learning capabilities and its fluid integration with other Google apps.

Users of Google Assistant also have the flexibility of entering queries via voice search or by manually typing them, whereas Siri only recognizes voice commands.

However, Siri has a major advantage over Google Assistant due to the fact it is built in to iOS.

Users can just say “Hey Siri” and begin issuing commands, while the Google Assistant app would have to be manually opened every time. Siri may also be more helpful to you depending on how invested you are in Apple’s ecosystem.

Now that iPhone users can really compare the two virtual assistants side-by-side it will be more apparent which one is most helpful. It will be interesting to see if the new competition will encourage Apple to bring some Siri upgrades to a future iOS update.

At this time it appears Google Assistant is only available in the US app store. The company didn’t mention if or when it would be rolling out to other countries, but it did mention Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Japan would be getting support for Google Home soon. That may also be when the iOS app rolls out to further countries.