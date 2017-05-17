Google Analytics to Unify Users Across AMP and Non-AMP Pages

Google Analytics is enhancing support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) by unifying users across AMP and non-AMP pages.

Google says this will have the benefit of improving user analysis, while providing a more accurate understanding of how users are engaging with a website across the two page formats.

These changes should be fully rolled out across all Google Analytics accounts over the next few weeks. When it comes to changes users should expect to see in their GA data, Google says:

”User and session counts will go down over time as we recognize that two formerly distinct IDs are in fact the same user; however, at the time this change commences, the metric New Users may rise temporarily as IDs are reset.”

Since AMP and non-AMP pageviews are no longer being treated as multiple sessions, metrics such as time on site, pages per session, and bounce rate are expected to rise.

”This is a one-time effect that will continue until all your users who have viewed AMP pages in the past are unified (this can take a short or long period of time depending on how quickly your users return to your site/app).”

When Google implements these changes, the roll out will be fully automatic. There is nothing to do on the part of Google Analytics users.