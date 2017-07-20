Advertisement
News
|

Google Adds a Search Box to Dictionary Cards

  • 200
    SHARES
  • 80
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google Adds a Search Box to Dictionary Cards

Google has added a search box to dictionary cards in search results. Here’s what it looks like:

This addition makes it more convenient to continue looking up words without having to conduct a whole new search.

Users have reported seeing this feature off and on for a few weeks now, but it appears to be fully rolled out to all definition searches.

You can see the new dictionary search box on desktop, mobile, and the iOS & Android apps.

Similar to Google’s main search bar, the dictionary search bar will generate suggestions as words are typed in.

There’s no doubt this saves a bit of time when conducting consecutive definition searches, but one can’t help but wonder if this many search bars is really needed.

With that said, I couldn’t help but resurrect an old meme to leave you with.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement