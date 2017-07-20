Google Adds a Search Box to Dictionary Cards

Google has added a search box to dictionary cards in search results. Here’s what it looks like:



This addition makes it more convenient to continue looking up words without having to conduct a whole new search.

Users have reported seeing this feature off and on for a few weeks now, but it appears to be fully rolled out to all definition searches.

You can see the new dictionary search box on desktop, mobile, and the iOS & Android apps.

Similar to Google’s main search bar, the dictionary search bar will generate suggestions as words are typed in.

There’s no doubt this saves a bit of time when conducting consecutive definition searches, but one can’t help but wonder if this many search bars is really needed.

With that said, I couldn’t help but resurrect an old meme to leave you with.