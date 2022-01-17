Third-party cookies are on their way out, but the deep-data connection to your future audience isn’t gone for good.

A blessing in disguise, the shift to first-party data allows you to pinpoint and own your audience’s true preferences, giving you greater control over your content strategy, customer experience, and marketing journey.

First-party cookies are now your golden ticket to the perfect user experience and higher conversions.

But how do you get the information you need to customize their experience?

Ann Handley, Chief Content Officer at MarketingProfs and Wall Street Journal’s bestselling author of “Everybody Writes: Your Go-To Guide to Creating Ridiculously Good Content,” will share her insights when she joins me on the SEJ Show on January 21, 2022, at 3 PM ET.

She’ll share proven steps on how to gather first-party cookies by connecting with your audience, maintaining relevant marketing campaigns, and nurturing your owned audience to conversion.

And you can join us live on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or catch the recorded version wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

​​Ann is a pioneer in the world of digital marketing. A Wall Street Journal Best-Selling Author, LinkedIn Influencer and Writer, partner at MarketingProfs, and Founder of ClickZ, she has made an indelible mark on how we think about content and marketing.

She has handled the tough topics of writing and content marketing with finesse.

As an expert in her field, she has authored two best-selling books, “Everybody Writes” and “Content Rules: How to Create Killer Blogs, Podcasts, Videos, Ebooks, Webinars (and More) That Engage Customers and Ignite Your Business.”

Her influence extends beyond being a speaker and author, as Ann has guided many companies to develop marketing strategies that work.

Have questions? Ask below and be sure to catch it live on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook for the answers.

