Finance Marketing: How To Form A Successful Content Strategy

As a financial service business, you’re facing a unique set of challenges when it comes to creating content.

Finance isn’t a particularly glamorous or entertaining subject to write about, which can make it tough to engage your readers. There are heavy regulations and strict guidelines in Google results that limit what you can say, as well as how you can say it.

So, how can you overcome these challenges to form an effective content strategy?

How do you create finance content that’s responsible and accurate yet still compelling and convincing?

Our new ebook, Content Marketing For Finance, walks you through how you can develop a content strategy that respects the rigorous demands of the financial space while truly connecting with your target audience.

“Audience is at the heart of every content marketing strategy and should always be kept top of mind,” writes author Chandal Nolasco da Silva.

Download your copy and learn how to meet your customers at each stage of their journey and create the kind of content that consistently converts.

What’s Inside This Finance Content Marketing Ebook?

This pocket guide has all the insights you need to navigate the ins and outs of content marketing within the finance industry.

Topics covered include:

Content marketing principles, best practices, and how to apply them specifically to finance.

Solutions to the unique challenges of finance marketing: slow adaptation to change, difficulty getting buy-in for digital efforts, and managing complex content and content marketing in an industry with high scrutiny on advertising.

Key marketing channels for finance and how to use them effectively.

Key Takeaways:

The contents of this marketing ebook can help you navigate complex issues, such as the:

Very long sales cycles in the B2B space, as well as the long delays at the bottom of the funnel. The finance industry has been notoriously slow to digitize, so new products and services are dealing with slow movers that are resistant to change.

Stark reality of required due diligence processes with lots of different stakeholders involved. There can be complications with regulators, operational delays, reference checks, or other risk-reduction processes involved. These are increasingly important and lengthy, depending on the institution or firm size involved.

Fact that sometimes traditional channels don’t perform as well as they do in other industries; instead, more traditional ways of doing business, like in-person meetings, are sometimes better. Money is involved, after all.

If you’re a financial service professional looking to step up your content strategy for 2023, download the ebook now!