Facebook Makes Changes to Housing, Employment, and Credit Ads

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is requiring that advertisers use a new process when buying ads related to housing, employment, and credit.

This new process applies to advertisers who are either based in the United States or using ads to reach US-based audiences.

Housing, employment, and credit are considered special ad categories and now have restricted targeting options in Ads Manager.

Going forward, these ads will not allow targeting by:

Age

Gender

ZIP code

Multicultural affinity

Any detailed options describing or appearing to relate to protected characteristics.

Advertisers who are in or want to reach people in the US must now select the corresponding Special Ad Category in Ads Manager when buying ads that offer housing, employment or credit opportunities. Failure to select one of those categories will result in the ad not being shown.

Facebook will enforce these changes using a mostly automated review process that’s supported by human reviewers.

Further, advertisers using special ad categories will no longer be able to access Lookalike Audiences. Advertisers can instead create a “special ad audience,” which is based on similarities in audience behavior with considering things like age, gender, or ZIP code.

Facebook says these changes are being made to prevent discrimination:

“Discrimination has no place on Facebook, and our advertising policies have long prohibited unlawful discrimination. To help ensure compliance with that policy, all advertisers must certify and accept our non-discrimination policy, regardless of the type of ads they’re running.”