Facebook Ad Tips For Your Shopify Store’s Paid Social Strategy

Brands large and small are looking to Shopify as their resource to unify all of their commerce into a single command dashboard.

Merchants can take advantage of the online store customization features to track sales made through different outlets, including the web, social media, brick and mortar locations, and pop-up shops.

This guide will break down how Shopify stores can specifically take advantage of Facebook ads to reach a targeted and primed audience ready to purchase.

Beyond sales, we will discuss the benefits of the Shopify tracking system and how your business can take advantage of Facebook ads to generate a valuable revenue stream.

Why Use Facebook Ads To Promote Your Shopify Store?

Advertising through Facebook ads allows you to find your ideal customer using tools to identify what the individual likes, interests, and common behaviors.

This makes it easy for you to optimize ad sets to reach a large audience of individuals who will most likely convert on your Shopify site.

Facebook advertising has long been a preferable advertising source for small business entrepreneurs just starting a Shopify site to a well-established brand looking to run both macro and micro-targeted campaigns.

Anyone can fuel their business growth through Facebook ads, all that is required is taking the time to understand the basics of the platform and how to best track through both the Facebook ads dashboard and your Shopify dashboard.

Benefits Of Facebook Advertising

There are some benefits to using Facebook ads for your Shopify store.

Reach An Engaged Audience

Facebook reports having more than two billion active monthly users, and those users report spending more time on Facebook than on competing social networks.

In addition to the Facebook platform, the company also owns and tracks users on Messenger and Instagram.

The combined information collected across these accounts is used in the ads targeting algorithm.

Target By Demographics, Behaviors, And Interests

Facebook is a place to share news, engage with brands, post photos and share unique discoveries.

All of the activity and connections you make on the platform are compiled to build a unique user profile advertisers use to target in the Facebook ads campaign manager tool.

Facebook advertisers can build a target audience using a variety of interests, behaviors, and traits.

Generating Brand Awareness

Brands utilize social media pages to display their unique brand voice through carefully curated images and social shares.

When you use Facebook advertising, you can opt to show them from your brand pages.

This will increase brand exposure and encourage engaged users to follow your company for more relevant information.

Different Ad Formats To Showcase Products And Services

Your Facebook advertising ROI may be subject to your successful display of effective ad types.

Producing high-performing ad types can be difficult for beginners because of so many options. To help ease the introduction, we highlight five ad formats to consider.

Single Image Ads

Single image ads are the common format most people are used to seeing as they scroll.

This format makes it easy to showcase your product and offer.

Single image ads serve best when you have a specific offer or product to promote on a set budget.

Video Ads

Video ads allow you to display both your brand tone and products to your attentive audience at the same time.

These ads can be built within the Facebook Ads Manager but can be selected to display on Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and Messenger.

According to Facebook, videos that are 15 seconds or less will capture an engaged audience.

These short videos also require a clear clip with a strong call to action.

This may include product purchasing or clicking on your site to learn more.

Carousel Ads

When you build carousel ads, you can include a variety of videos and pictures that will scroll in a single ad.

You can link each product to its corresponding product page if you display different products.

Users will have control to scroll back and forth through displayed images.

Carousel ads are good for displaying multiple products, announcing new themes or collaborations, offering tutorials, or showcasing a single product in various settings.

Collection

Collection ads are a full-screen ad experience.

They display a cover image or video and multiple products so end users can browse and shop for your products.

This ad format helps display a full product catalog and allows engaged users to purchase easily.

These ads can be displayed on the Facebook News Feed, Instagram Feed, or Instagram Stories.

Track Conversions In Facebook Business Manager and Your Shopify Dashboard

Facebook Business Manager Conversion Tracking

To track down specific ad performance, navigate to your Facebook Ads Manager account and select the campaign to review.

Once you select the campaign, you will be able to drill down by ad set or specific ads to review available metrics.

Customize your view by using the Columns menu and choosing the metric to report.

Metrics to monitor:

Ad impressions.

Click-through rate.

Relevance score.

Geographical location.

Audience demographic.

Video views and video percentage watched.

Engagement.

Frequency.

Cost per Conversion.

Conversion rate.

Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

Reviewing this dashboard will help you understand what ads are performing well and providing a high return on investment, and which ads are not generating a valuable return.

This knowledge can be used to build and optimize future ads.

Shopify Conversion Tracking

After you log in to your personal Shopify store, you can access the Marketing section, which will provide the amount of traffic and sales broken down by marketing source.

Here you can see how well your Facebook advertising efforts are by reviewing which sources bring you the most conversions.

It is crucial to review and compare metrics from both Shopify and Facebook to ensure the metrics are painting the same picture.

It is important to note both systems update on different schedules, so slight discrepancies are common.

Conclusion

Facebook serves a large audience with various interests, making this social network a marketing gold mine.

It offers the tools and data needed to segment audiences based on attributes that best align with the products you sell.

Integrating Facebook ad campaigns with your Shopify store allows your store to build upon brand awareness, brand engagement, and sales conversions.

More resources:

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock