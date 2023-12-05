Explore Microsoft Bing Deep Search With GPT-4 & Generative AI Plans For 2024

Microsoft announced Deep Search, a substantial enhancement to Bing’s web search capabilities, powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.

What Is Microsoft Bing Deep Search?

Integrated with the advanced GPT-4 AI technology, Deep Search aims to deliver more relevant and comprehensive responses to complex search inquiries.

Rather than replacing, it enriches the current Bing web search, providing users with a more in-depth and nuanced web exploration.

How Deep Search Uses GPT-4 To Understand Intent

Deep Search capitalizes on Bing’s existing web index and ranking system, now enriched by GPT-4.

This advancement transforms a user’s query into a detailed description, more accurately capturing their intent.

The technology is particularly adept at clarifying queries that have multiple potential meanings.

For instance, a search about “how points systems work in Japan” might be expanded to encompass topics like loyalty card programs, their benefits, and how they compare to other payment methods.

Rewriting Queries For Deeper Insights

Deep Search rewrites queries to explore various facets of a search topic, delving deeper into the web to retrieve results that might be overlooked in standard searches.

This approach allows Bing to tap into a broader array of web pages, increasing the chances of uncovering more informative and specific results.

These results are then meticulously ranked based on relevance, detail, credibility, and timeliness.

Extra Time For Better Results

Designed for complex queries requiring specific and comprehensive answers, Deep Search may take up to thirty seconds to complete.

It remains an optional feature, complementing Bing’s standard search, which delivers results in under a second.

Deep Search In Action: Perplexity AI Copilot Using GPT-4

If you want to get a feel for how Deep Search works, try the Copilot search feature powered by GPT-4 in the Perplexity Pro plan.

aka Perplexity Copilot https://t.co/Xtm1oKakiQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) December 5, 2023

When you ask a question, you can review the steps Perplexity’s Copilot takes, including rewriting the search query to find the best answer to the question.

Microsoft’s Generative AI Plans For 2024

In addition to Deep Search, Microsoft plans to expand access to more AI features powered by GPT-4.

Copilot AI Assistance With GPT-4 Turbo

Leading these updates is the integration of GPT-4 Turbo into Copilot, offering enhanced capabilities for handling complex and lengthy tasks.

Adding ability for Edge Copilot to use information in videos – on a flight. pic.twitter.com/OdqlQQnle4 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 5, 2023

Currently being tested by select users, GPT-4 Turbo will soon be widely available in Copilot.

Image Creation With DALL-E 3

Joining GPT-4 Turbo is the latest DALL-E 3 model, enabling Copilot users to create high-quality images that closely align with their prompts.

The generative AI feature is available now for some users.

Inline Compose For Microsoft Edge Simplifies Writing

An upcoming addition is the Inline Compose with a rewrite menu for Microsoft Edge users, designed to simplify writing across most websites.

This tool, soon to be available to all Edge users, will enhance the browser’s functionality.

Multi-Modal Bing Image Search With GPT-4 Vision

In an innovative move, Microsoft is merging the power of GPT-4 with Bing image search and web search data, creating a Multi-Modal with Search Grounding feature.

This fusion aims to improve image understanding in response to user queries, offering a more holistic AI experience.

Another first: we are using the reverse Image Search to ground Image results for GPT4-V. Flighting already. pic.twitter.com/4cfcqO7ayz — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 5, 2023

Code Interpreter: Breaking New Ground In Task Simplification

Microsoft is also developing a Code Interpreter to simplify complex tasks like calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and mathematics.

This feature is currently in the feedback phase and is expected to be available to everyone soon.

I know, I've been promising Code Interpreter for a while. We are flighting the first version and the full version (with the file upload) is close now, too. pic.twitter.com/ZjDfiRie0g — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 5, 2023

A New Year Of Working With AI

These advancements represent a glimpse into the expansive capabilities Copilot is poised to offer.

With feedback from its community of users, Microsoft is shaping Bing and Copilot to be not just a tool but an essential part of the digital experience, heralding a new era of AI-assisted productivity and creativity.

Featured image: Daniel Chetroni/Shutterstock