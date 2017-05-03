Bing to Explain the Meaning Behind Its Home Page Images

Bing will begin to explain the meaning behind the unique images it chooses for its home page.

If you’re ever curious about the photo adorning the front page of Bing, you can simply scroll down to the bottom of the page to get the story.

The new “Image of the Day” section will feature an extended story behind each image, along with either a mini-map or a “quick fact.”

The new section will also have shortcuts for sharing, liking, or downloading the image.

Further down the page, past the Image of the Day section, you’ll now find a gallery of recent home page images. Here you can get the stories behind any of the recently used photos.

This update is currently only available in the US, though it will be coming to eight more countries by the end of this month (UK, Canada, Australia, India, Germany, France, Brazil, and Japan).