Bing: Changes to Copyright Removal Process

Bing announced it has streamlined its copyright removal process after hearing feedback from site owners that it’s difficult to get relisted after a copyright takedown.

As part of the changes, site owners can now see which pages on their site have been impacted by “copyright removal notices”, as well as have an opportunity to appeal Bing’s decisions.

”This new feature will provide webmasters with more visibility into how DMCA takedowns impact their site and gives webmasters the opportunity to either address the infringement allegation or remove the offending material. All requests will be evaluated in a new appeals process.”

Full details bout Bing’s copyright infringement policies are documented here. Bing also regularly provides details of takedown requests in a Content Removal Requests Report which comes out bi-annually.