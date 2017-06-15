Bing Ads Introduces In-Market and Custom Audiences Targeting

Bing Ads is releasing two new features via a pilot program that are designed to help advertisers reach their ideal customers. The two new features include In-Market Audiences (US-only), and Custom Audiences (global).

In-Market Audiences

In-Market Audiences are curated lists of individuals found to have purchase intent for a particular category of products or services. Purchase intent is determined based on user signals across Bing, MSN, and other Microsoft services.

These curated lists can be associated with specific ad groups, upon which you can target and modify bids for these audiences similar to Remarketing in Paid Search lists.

“Say you’re a travel site looking to target searchers who are ready to book a summer vacation. Bing Ads looks for people who are clicking on ads related to hotels and flights, searching for relevant vacation terms, or checking out hotel reviews, for example, and predicts whether these users are ready to buy. Users identified as likely to purchase are included in the Travel & Tourism/Accommodations In-Market Audience, which you can associate to your ads.”

Bing Ads provides the In-Market audience lists, so advertisers don’t have to curate them on their own. Just assign the appropriate lists to an ad group and you’re ready to go. In order to get access to this feature you must reach out to your Bing Ads account team.

There are 14 In-Market Audiences available at the moment, with more said to be coming this summer.



Custom Audiences

Unlike In-Market Audiences, Custom Audiences are remarketing lists generated using your own data. After connecting your data platform manager into Bing’s new Custom Audiences feature, you can import your Custom Audiences segments into Bing Ads for search remarketing.

Once you have imported your Custom Audiences segments into Bing Ads, you can then target audiences that have been built using your own customer data. Audiences are built based on attributes such as purchase history, subscription renewals, and so on.

Here are some examples of Custom Audience segments that can be used as a remarketing list:

In order to get access to this feature you must be using Adobe Audience Manager as your data platform manager. In addition, you must also reach out to your Bing Ads account team to participate in this pilot program.