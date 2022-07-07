6 Best WordPress Review Plugins For 2022

If you want to increase traffic to your WordPress site, boost your SEO, or bring in more sales from your WooCommerce products, you will benefit from installing a WordPress review plugin on your website.

By having reviews for your services or products and increasing social proof, you’re more likely to draw new customers to your business and retain existing ones.

Reviews are one of the most powerful sources of marketing and the best part is, they’re also free!

Collecting reviews from your customers and clients is also a great source of feedback.

This will allow you to make changes and improvements to your products and customer experience as well as form a relationship with your customers.

Not only does this increase the chance that they will become a repeat customer but they will also be more willing to recommend you and your services or products to others.

Choosing A WordPress Review Plugin

As with choosing any plugin, you want to make sure the review plugin you install on your WordPress site is going to be reliable and safe.

Before installing a review plugin, first, make sure that it has good reviews and ratings.

When browsing plugins, you will see a star rating and in brackets will be the number of reviews.

The higher the star rating and the number of reviews, the better.

You also want to check how many active installations the plugin has.

Again, the higher the number of active installations, the better, as this means that more people are using the plugin on their website.

And lastly, make sure the plugin has been tested with the latest version of WordPress.

Here are my top six WordPress plugin recommendations. These will provide an attractive and easy-to-use review process for your website.

All of the listed review plugins have been tested with WordPress 6.0 and have excellent ratings among over 20,000 users.

1. WP Review Pro

If you are looking for a truly comprehensive review plugin, you cannot go wrong with WP Review Pro.

WP Review Free includes all of the basic features, but it is well worth the $67 to upgrade to the pro version for unlimited sites to unlock the full feature set.

With WP Review Pro, you get unlimited color selections, and a variety of rating options, such as stars, percentages, thumbs up/down, points, or a circle rating.

The plugin supports 19 rich snippets and works seamlessly with Facebook, Google, and Yelp reviews in order to extend your reach.

Highly customizable pre-defined designs make it easy to match your branding or other popular review platforms.

2. Site Reviews

Site Reviews is a simple review plugin that allows users to leave a review through a customized form.

Reviews use a 1 to 5-star system and are filterable.

You can also pin favorable reviews to the top so that they are the first reviews that customers see.

Site Reviews can also be used with WooCommerce via a free add-on to replace the WooCommerce Reviews with Site Reviews for the products in your WooCommerce store.

The plugin can be used as a shortcode, custom Gutenberg block, or widget and it supports native Elementor widgets to accommodate various theme and builder types and is free.

3. Plugin For Google Reviews

Plugin for Google Reviews specifically displays ratings and reviews from Google, using a public Google API.

The free version will limit you to displaying five Google reviews while the Business version, which runs $85/year for a single site, uses an API for your Google Business account, allowing unlimited Google Reviews.

The upgrade will also give you unlimited Yelp and Facebook reviews and will sync your accounts for automatic updates.

You can also mix and match reviews and customers can leave a review through your website for the other platforms.

Want to put your best reviews at the top?

Use the filter feature to display reviews in the order you want.

Five themes are available and reviews can be displayed using a widget, shortcode, or Universal HTML/JavaScript.

4. Customer Reviews For WooCommerce

The Customer Reviews for WooCommerce plugin allows customers who have shopped in your store to leave written reviews and photos to increase your social proof and bring in more customers.

You can have an email automatically sent when a customer makes a purchase asking them to leave a review. You can even send coupons to those that do leave a review.

The plugin also integrates with a service to verify the authenticity of reviews.

Customer Reviews for WooCommerce uses ratings and voting review types, as well as customer-submitted photos. Reviews can also be filtered.

There is a free Basic version but for more customization and professional features, you will want to consider the Professional version for $49.99/year.

5. Starfish Reviews

The Starfish Reviews plugin uses a funnel system to sort positive and negative reviews.

The plugin is set up in the WordPress dashboard and can link to Google, Yelp, Facebook, and a number of other third-party review platforms.

In the first step of the review, a positive or negative review choice is shown.

If the positive review is chosen, you give the customer single or multiple options of where they can leave their review.

If a negative review is chosen, the feedback will be sent back to you and they can be prompted for more information.

Depending on the restrictions of the review platform(s) you are using, you can choose not to allow them to post a negative review or allow it.

A very limited version of the plugin is available for free on wordpress.org and Starfish Reviews also has multiple paid tiers starting at $37 per month.

6. Taqyeem

The Taqyeem WordPress Review Plugin creates beautiful custom reviews that can be added to pages, posts, and custom post types.

You have unlimited color and review criteria customizations with a choice of over 500 Google Fonts to match a variety of branding.

Rating styles are points, percentages, and stars and multiple options are available for the rating image. Reviews can be displayed by Best, Recent, and Random.

The Taqyeem plugin uses Google Rich Snippets for optimal viewing through search engines.

The plugin has a one-time purchase price of $29 through CodeCanyon, which includes six months of support. Additional support can be purchased.

Choosing The Best WordPress Review Plugin In 2022

With over 1,000 WordPress review plugins available to choose from, it can be hard to know where to begin.

When choosing any plugin for your WordPress site, be mindful of the star rating, reviews, active installations, and compatibility with the latest version of WordPress.

There are plenty of free review plugins for WordPress that are reputable and reliable, but paid review plugins may offer the additional features that you require.

Displaying reviews from customers and clients on your website is great for marketing and establishing trust with your audience so it’s worth taking the time to choose a review plugin that is going to work seamlessly on your WordPress website.

