Google has dominated the search engine market for most of its 20-year existence. Today, most SEO efforts mainly revolve around the popular search engine.

Google holds a massive 92.74 percent search engine market share worldwide, according to StatCounter, as of October.

While Google is truly a force to be reckoned with, some view its dominance in the internet search space as problematic.

The company, with its large network of Internet-related services and products, owns a vast wealth of information on its users and we don’t exactly know all the ways they are using it.

Privacy concerns are among the top reasons why some people prefer using other search engines instead of Google.

We wanted to know which Google search alternative is favored by marketers, so we asked our Twitter community.

What Is Your Favorite Google Search Alternative?

Here are the results from this #SEJSurveySays poll question.

According to SEJ’s Twitter audience:

36 percent chose DuckDuckGo as their favorite Google search alternative.

as their favorite Google search alternative. 32 percent said their top pick is Twitter .

. 30 percent their favorite alternative search engine is Bing.

2 percent favor Yandex as a Google search alternative.

Here Are a Few Comments from Our Twitter Followers

A few followers explained the reason behind their vote:

DDG hands down, it respects your privacy which is why I use it. — Denpafighter978VGCP (@DAXISAWINNER) October 29, 2018

My vote -> Bing.

But in number of search queries @YouTube is on 2nd position. 🙂 — Digital Prem (@DigitalPrem1) November 1, 2018

For me, Bing is as good as Google. I have started using Bing a lot from last 4 months. However, I am looking forward to install DuckDuckGo (after seeing the poll result). It’s not prominent in India, so it will be interesting to see what results it gives for Indian search terms. — Mihir Vedpathak🚀 (@VedpathakMihir) October 29, 2018

I actually don’t use anything other than google — Imtanan Tech Tips (@ImtananTech) October 30, 2018

Other followers also shared a few other Google search alternatives such as:

Qwant.

Ecosia.

Startpage.

Mojeek.

Which Search Engine Is Right for You?

Whatever your reason is for deciding not to use Google, you have plenty of other search engine options.

