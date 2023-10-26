Amazon Introduces Generative AI Image Tool For Advertisers

In a move aimed at simplifying the ad creative process, Amazon Ads has released a generative AI-powered image generation feature in beta.

This tool promises to tackle a pain point that has been pervasive among digital advertisers: the complexity of designing compelling ad creatives.

The new feature could be a game-changer in the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising, combining artistic and scientific approaches.

75% Of Advertisers Struggle With Ad Creatives

According to a survey conducted by Amazon in March 2023, nearly 75% of advertisers who struggled with campaign success identified creating ad creatives and choosing a creative format as their main challenges.

Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of Amazon Ads Products and Technology, said the company is committed to “reducing friction for advertisers” and providing tools that amplify the impact of ads while minimizing effort.

Amazon Offers AI-Powered Solution For Custom Images

The generative AI-powered image generation feature helps brands display products in real-life contexts for better ad performance.

Advertisers choose their product in the Amazon Ad Console, click “Generate,” and the tool employs generative AI to produce a variety of lifestyle and brand-themed images based on product details.

These images can be fine-tuned using short text prompts, and multiple versions can be swiftly generated for A/B testing.

For instance, a simple picture of a toaster against a white backdrop may not elicit as much engagement as an image of the same toaster placed next to a croissant on a kitchen counter.

Lifestyle Images Lead To Higher CTR

According to Amazon, such lifestyle context can increase click-through rates by as much as 40% compared to standard product images.

The tool is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to advertisers of all sizes, regardless of whether they have in-house capabilities or agency support.

Amazon Ads has initially rolled out this feature to a select group of advertisers and plans to broaden its availability over time.

They also aim to refine the tool based on customer feedback continually.

The Future Of Generative AI Advertising Solutions

Amazon’s generative AI feature promises to level the playing field for small businesses and large corporations by democratizing access to high-quality, context-rich ad imagery.

It could enable more advertisers to create compelling ad creatives without the need for specialized expertise or extensive resources, thereby improving the overall quality and efficacy of digital advertising.

The launch of an AI-powered image generator follows Amazon’s recent additions of generative AI descriptions and customer review summaries.

Featured image: Tada Images/Shutterstock