Airbnb Acquires GamePlanner.AI To Accelerate AI Projects

In a significant move blending technology and hospitality, Airbnb has announced the acquisition of GamePlanner.AI, an AI company spearheaded by the co-founder of Siri.
This strategic acquisition underscores Airbnb’s commitment to advancing AI technology in its services, and is not surprising as Apple appears to be the inspiration behind some of the company’s innovations and decisions.
Airbnb Announces Acquisition Of GamePlanner.AI
Airbnb announced its acquisition of AI startup GamePlanner.AI.
Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, highlighted the startup’s unique capabilities: “What makes GamePlanner.AI so special is that they combine expertise in AI, design, and community.”
Chesky underlined the transformative potential of AI and stressed Airbnb’s dedication to ensuring AI augments humanity positively. “AI will rapidly alter our world more than any other technology in our lifetime,” he said. “Together with Adam and his team, we can develop some of the best interfaces and practical applications for AI.”
AI-Powered Photo Tour Coming This Winter
In the upcoming Winter Release of new features for its platform, Airbnb will introduce a new AI-powered tool for photo tours.
Hosts will have the ability to quickly generate a photo tour that arranges images according to different rooms, providing guests with a clear understanding of the home’s layout.
The feature is driven by an AI engine capable of identifying and categorizing photos into 19 distinct room types. Additionally, hosts can modify the photo tour quickly as needed to enhance the presentation of each room’s amenities.
AI-Powered Anti-Party System Employed To Reduce Halloween House Parties
To prevent disruptive gatherings during Halloween, Airbnb implemented an AI-enhanced anti-party system in the US and Canada focusing on high-risk short-term bookings.
The system analyzed various booking details, such as trip length and location, to identify potential party risks. Guest that were able to book local accommodations had to affirm they would not violate Airbnb’s anti-party guidelines or risk being removed from the platform.
While internal data from Airbnb suggested that the anti-party AI system decreased reports of disruptive parties, it also stopped thousands of people from booking listings – bookings that may have been welcomed by hosts whose rentals went unoccupied during the holiday weekend.
Some also wondered how far the AI technology could go to ensure a party-free environment.
Airbnb "anti-party tech".
So cameras and microphones in the Airbnb house/condo connected and monitored by Airbnb's "AI"? pic.twitter.com/Rgnqf5Xwxa
— EponymouslyAnonymous (@EponymouslyAnon) September 12, 2022
Airbnb CEO Praises Apple's Capability To Design Human-Centric Technology
At the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York, Airbnb’s CEO emphasized the importance of diverse participation in the AI revolution for a positive outcome.
Chesky highlighted the need for creative input in AI development, underscoring that AI’s integrity depends on the variety of its inputs. Stressing that AI technology is powerful and irreversible, he related the rapidly advancing technology to speeding in a car without the ability to reverse.
Like many, Chesky advocated for ethical and socially responsible AI innovation, focusing on use cases that enhance human interaction. Emphasizing the need for products to have a “soul,” he called for design principles to be centered on human happiness and well-being, a concept he likened to Apple’s approach under Steve Jobs.
Director of Trust Product And Operations Discusses Airbnb's Use Of AI
In an interview from the “Me, Myself, and AI” podcast, Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb, discussed the company’s use of AI and machine learning to enhance the safety of Airbnb’s platform for both guests and hosts.
She explained how they tackle issues like fraud, account takeovers, and unauthorized parties, emphasizing the use of AI to identify high-risk reservations and prevent misuse of the platform.
Banerjee highlighted the importance of balancing technological solutions with human judgment to ensure fairness and accuracy in decision-making, and the need for continuous learning and adaptation in AI applications.
Airbnb Restructures Teams By Function, Inspired By Apple
In the “What I Know” podcast by Inc., Airbnb’s CEO recounted how the Covid-19 pandemic led to an 80% loss in business, pushing the company to undergo a significant reorganization.
Chesky likened the situation to a burning house that needed rebuilding, and this crisis, along with a vision for the company’s future, spurred a change in Airbnb’s internal structure and strategic approach.
He decided to run Airbnb differently, restructuring teams based on function, inspired by Steve Jobs’ approach at Apple.
This reorganization was focused on streamlining Airbnb’s strategic goals and concentrating on two major product releases each year.
VP Of Engineering Discusses AI Algorithms Impact On Humans
During an Airbnb-led AI panel in 2018, experts from Facebook, HP, Pinterest, Stripe, and analyst Susan Eltinger discussed the role of AI in enhancing trust, innovation, and customer engagement across various sectors.
Mike Curtis, Airbnb’s VP of Engineering, emphasized AI’s significant impact beyond algorithms, affecting real interactions and experiences for hosts and guests. He noted that since integrating AI four years ago, Airbnb found it improved search functionalities, provided business insights to hosts, and helped safeguard the community from fraud and abuse.
Our team will continue to reviewing the developments of this groundbreaking partnership and offer analysis into how Airbnb’s current and upcoming AI-powered features could disrupt the hospitality industry – for better or worse.
