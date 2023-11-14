Airbnb Acquires GamePlanner.AI To Accelerate AI Projects

To prevent disruptive gatherings during Halloween, Airbnb implemented an AI-enhanced anti-party system in the US and Canada focusing on high-risk short-term bookings.

The system analyzed various booking details, such as trip length and location, to identify potential party risks. Guest that were able to book local accommodations had to affirm they would not violate Airbnb’s anti-party guidelines or risk being removed from the platform.

While internal data from Airbnb suggested that the anti-party AI system decreased reports of disruptive parties, it also stopped thousands of people from booking listings – bookings that may have been welcomed by hosts whose rentals went unoccupied during the holiday weekend.

Some also wondered how far the AI technology could go to ensure a party-free environment.