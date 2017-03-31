55% Say AI Will Take Over SEO in Next 10 Years [SURVEY]

With the advent of machine learning and artificial intelligence, the future of human jobs is now in question. Some say only a few occupations will be lost due to technology, while others say nearly half will be replaced by robots. There are reports of artificial intelligence already replacing human workers.

Famous futurist Elon Musk said artificial intelligence will eventually replace most jobs and that to stay relevant, humans must merge with machines in this AI age.

Given that artificial intelligence is the future, when will it take over SEO?

This #SEJSurveySays poll question was a contested one. Check out what our Search Engine Journal Twitter community had to say.

According to a survey sent out to Search Engine Journal’s Twitter audience, 28% say AI will never take over SEO, 55% predict AI will take over SEO within 10 years, and 17% say in 11-20 years.

We may be unsure when exactly artificial intelligence will dominate SEO, or if it will ever completely take over search. But one thing’s for sure: Artificial intelligence is here to stay. Once we accept that fact, we can better prepare for AI and factor it in our SEO efforts.

