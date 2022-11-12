50 Things You Should Know About Tumblr

Tumblr is one of those social media platforms that everyone has heard of, but few know anything about.

While many may not know exactly what it is, Tumblr is one of the most popular blogging platforms. You should check out the platform if you haven’t heard of it before.

Regarding personal branding, Tumblr offers some unique advantages to bloggers and businesses alike.

For example, the platform can help showcase their creativity or build an audience through quality content and customization options.

In this article, we’ll discuss what Tumblr is and take a look at the top features and benefits of using Tumblr, from writing tutorials to creating podcasts.

What Is Tumblr?

Tumblr is a microblogging platform for sharing photos, music, video, links, quotes, GIFs, text, and other multimedia. The site also has a “Reactions” feature, which allows users to express their feelings about something posted on the website.

Unlike other platforms, Tumblr profiles are highly customizable. Brands can customize their theme, layout, colors, fonts, and more. Users can also follow each other’s updates and create custom RSS feeds based on their interests.

Creating an account on Tumblr is free and easy to set up. All posts on Tumblr are public, and all users have the option to follow you. There are no private profile options like on Instagram and Facebook.

Users can create different widgets for their profiles.

Tumblr has become more prominent with its free mobile app, rich API, custom design tools, and vibrant community.

Final Takeaways

Tumblr is an online community where anyone can create compelling and unique content.

As you can see, it is also highly customizable, allowing users and brands to create their ideal profiles. It’s also a great space to find and cultivate new audiences.

There are almost endless possibilities with the platform, and it’s worth checking out to see if it’s right for your brand.

If you’re looking to integrate more blogging options and are considering incorporating Tumblr, check out this post.

