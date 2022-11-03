50 Things You Should Know About Tumblr

Tumblr is one of those social media platforms that everyone has heard of, but few know anything about.
While many may not know exactly what it is, Tumblr is one of the most popular blogging platforms. You should check out the platform if you haven’t heard of it before.
Regarding personal branding, Tumblr offers some unique advantages to bloggers and businesses alike.
For example, the platform can help showcase their creativity or build an audience through quality content and customization options.
In this article, we’ll discuss what Tumblr is and take a look at the top features and benefits of using Tumblr, from writing tutorials to creating podcasts.
What Is Tumblr?
Tumblr is a microblogging platform for sharing photos, music, video, links, quotes, GIFs, text, and other multimedia. The site also has a “Reactions” feature, which allows users to express their feelings about something posted on the website.
Unlike other platforms, Tumblr profiles are highly customizable. Brands can customize their theme, layout, colors, fonts, and more. Users can also follow each other’s updates and create custom RSS feeds based on their interests.
Creating an account on Tumblr is free and easy to set up. All posts on Tumblr are public, and all users have the option to follow you. There are no private profile options like on Instagram and Facebook.
Users can create different widgets for their profiles.
Tumblr has become more prominent with its free mobile app, rich API, custom design tools, and vibrant community.
50 Tumblr Facts And Statistics
- Tumblr started in 2007 as a blogging platform that allowed users to share photos, videos, text posts, and more.
- The service gained popularity after being acquired by Yahoo! in 2013 for $1.1 billion.
- From 2017 to 2019, Oath took over ownership of the platform before being bought by Verizon Media.
- In 2019, ownership transferred again to Automattic, a parent company of WordPress that retains ownership today.
- Tumblr is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
- There are 2,437 employees at Tumblr.
- Out of their employees, 57% are women.
- Most employees who work at Tumblr stay with the company for an average of 5.3 years.
- Over 556 million blogs are hosted on Tumblr.
- Many celebrities and influencers post on Tumblr, but the platform doesn’t use the same blue check verified symbol you see on Instagram and Twitter.
- The annual revenue for Tumblr is between $75-100 million.
- Tumblr has hundreds of partners and thousands of commissioned artwork.
- There are over 171 billion posts on Tumblr today.
- People can post on Tumblr in 18 different languages.
- Even though they have been around for a while, 61% of new Tumblr users are Gen Z, and 48% of their active users are Gen Z.
- Tumblr is the third most popular blogging platform in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
- And the third most popular blogging platform on the internet altogether.
- 45.94% of the traffic on Tumblr stems from the U.S.
- For those new to Tumblr, they offer a guide on how to get started posting.
- The trending topics on Tumblr are diverse, just like any other site, from Legend of Zelda to U.K. politics.
- Regarding interest categories, most people discuss video games, consoles, and accessories. They also discuss computers, electronics, news, and topics regarding universities.
- Some of Tumblr’s top competitors include Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram.
- There are numerous advertisement opportunities on Tumblr, including native ad experiences and custom opportunities.
- Tumblr is a privately owned company.
- In a recent survey, 70% of users stated that they were satisfied by the functionality of Tumblr. The top two rankings above this were Pinterest and YouTube, with a 76% customer satisfaction rating.
- Tumblr has 135 million monthly active users.
- Earlier this year, there was an uptick in visitations to Tumblr, with 291.7 million visits in May.
- Tumblr prides itself on being an inclusive space for everyone to share its views stating, “Tumblr is whatever you want it to be.”
- On top of the ability to post daily blogs, Tumblr also offers a liveblog function so users can blog as events or things happen in real-time.
- Most people (69%) use Tumblr on their mobile devices, and 31% use the platform on the web.
- In a recent survey, when social networks were ranked by brand awareness in the U.S., 58% of people recognized the platform.
- The top quantity of users visiting the web is U.S.-based at 46.37%.
- This is followed by the United Kingdom and Canada users on the web at 5.94% and 5.07%, respectively.
- Australia follows this at 3.2% and then Germany at 3.1%.
- In 2018, Tumblr banned adult content on its platform, a polarizing move.
- Mashable suggests that “Fandom’s homeland is Tumblr.”
- And The Verge states that “The things that happen on Tumblr are utterly unique to any other social platform.”
- There are around 9.7 million daily posts on Tumblr.
- The demographics for top Tumblr users break down to 33.04% from ages 18-25, 31.44% from 25-34, and 16.10% between 35-44 years old.
- Of these users, 41.41% identify as female, and 58.59% identify as male.
- Tumble has a bounce rate of 42.67%.
- Like other platforms like Facebook, users can like and repost content.
- You can create custom HTML themes on Tumblr.
- There is also a Mass Post Editor function on Tumblr, allowing users to edit or delete multiple posts simultaneously.
- Users can easily add inline images from the web to their posts by pasting the image’s URL into the post.
- Tumblr also has keyboard shortcut options which make it easier to create posts.
- Some of Tumblr’s top competitors include Ghost, Hexo, and Medium.
- There are over 2,000 posts created every second on Tumblr.
- Regarding traffic leading back to Tumblr, 28.48% of that traffic comes from Twitter, and 20.25% comes from YouTube.
- On average, users visit 6.47 pages when they use the platform.
Final Takeaways
Tumblr is an online community where anyone can create compelling and unique content.
As you can see, it is also highly customizable, allowing users and brands to create their ideal profiles. It’s also a great space to find and cultivate new audiences.
There are almost endless possibilities with the platform, and it’s worth checking out to see if it’s right for your brand.
If you’re looking to integrate more blogging options and are considering incorporating Tumblr, check out this post.
