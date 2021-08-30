3 Ways SEO Has Changed This Year & What It Means for You [Webinar]

“Content is king.”

This phrase has been greatly emphasized by SEO and digital marketing professionals in the past. But it’s no longer the case.

In today’s world, content alone will not win in Google’s SERPs.

In this presentation, you will:

Understand the recent Google algorithm, AI, and policy changes.

Learn how to scale your online presence in the new Google landscape.

Expand your priorities to ensure you are ready for 2022.

It’s been an active year for Google. Multiple updates over the past three months have led to significant changes to the way SEO and companies manage the quality of their website.

Jordan Koene, Strategist and Advisor for Searchmetrics, will walk you through different ways that will help you future-proof your SEO strategy.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal