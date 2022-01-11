SEO In 2022: 10 Important SEO Trends You Need To Know [Podcast]

With so many SEO needs demanding your attention, what should you focus on?

Find out which strategies will help you dominate the SERPs and earn more revenue in 2022.

Miranda Miller, Managing Editor at Search Engine Journal, will join me on the SEJ Show to discuss SEO Trends 2022 and help give you a clear north star into SEO for 2022.

You can catch it live on January 14, 2022, at 3 p.m ET on YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Or catch us on Spotify or your favorite podcast platform.

Miranda Miller, Managing Editor At Search Engine Journal On The SEJ Show

Having planned, managed, and executed engaging digital campaigns for more than 15 years, Miranda specializes in identifying opportunities to enhance digital performance.

Miranda has been widely published in SEO, social media marketing, PPC, and content marketing. She was also a former Associate Editor at ClickZ, Lead Writer at SearchEngineWatch.com, and was awarded the prestigious Silver Magellan Award.

Tune in as she shares the top 10 trends as well as valuable insights from the SEO experts featured in our recent ebook, SEO Trends 2022.

Let’s go!