10 DuckDuckGo Facts For Digital Marketers & SEO Pros

Over the years, DuckDuckGo has redesigned itself and evolved to better meet searchers’ needs and protect their privacy.

In addition to its excellent search capabilities, DDG (DuckDuckGo) has many helpful features that can help you improve your search strategy while cutting the time it takes to complete research.

I’ve researched DDG and its value for digital marketers and SEO professionals.

Here, you’ll learn everything you need to know about DDG, why marketers should consider using it, and some interesting facts about the search engine.

What Is DuckDuckGo?

DDGo is a search engine that doesn’t track users, meaning it doesn’t store any information about what websites you visit.

This means that when you use DDG, no one knows who you are, where you live, what you like to search, or which sites you’ve visited – creating a private search history.

Gabriel Weinberg founded the company and has progressed his idea since 2008.

He started using Google for searching, but after seeing how much data Google collects, he decided to create a new, private search engine.

Marketers and SEO pros can use DDG on Safari, Chrome, and Firefox with a built-in extension.

In addition, the search engine is now available as an app for iOS devices, Android phones, and Windows 8 tablets.

Now, let’s get into why you should consider using DDG.

Why Use DuckDuckGo?

With its unique search algorithms, DDG has become one of the most popular alternative search engines.

And while many people are familiar with the name, few understand what makes it stand out from the crowd.

DDG has been designed from the ground up to be fast, private, and secure.

The search engine uses only what it needs to deliver results, which means no tracking cookies or other unnecessary data collection.

This makes DDG one of the best privacy-focused search engines available today.

It lets you search anonymously while blocking trackers on websites you use.

DDG uses HTTPS encryption for all searches and doesn’t store IP addresses.

While there are similarities that make DDG comparable as a search engine to Google, the main difference is that DDG doesn’t track you as Google does.

So, no matter how often you search, you won’t see ads based on your previous searches. Instead, you’ll see sponsored links relevant to the current topic.

This isn’t just good news for privacy advocates – it’s great news for anyone looking for quality information online.

If you want to find something specific without being tracked, DDG is a great option.

Also, if you’re trying to figure out how to incorporate SEO for DDG, you can check out this Search Engine Journal resource.

DDG allows you to block certain types of cookies, which means you can control whether third parties can track your browsing history across the Internet.

Access to this information can provide significant advantages, especially regarding marketing campaigns.

For example, you can target specific keywords based on the pages users visit, which means marketers can reach potential customers faster than ever before.

So now, let’s dive into the helpful features DDG offers.

Helpful DuckDuckGo Search Features

DDG has numerous features such as image searches, location-based searches, and voice searches.

As I mentioned, the main difference between Google and DDG is that DDG does not track users through cookies or other methods.

It also does not sell any data to third parties.

DDG aims to protect the people using its service.

The company has built several features enabling it to identify potential threats without invading user privacy.

It also has instructions to evaluate your add-ons to help you safely remove any unofficial and potentially harmful add-ons.

In addition, DDG has integrated with Apple Maps, allowing users to search for locations privately.

Some features include Safe Search, Instant Answers, and private searches. These help DDG protect its users from malicious websites, scams, and malware.

With Instant Answers, DDG uses over 100 different sources to provide answers to your queries without making you click on different websites for results.

The !Bang Syntax

One very cool feature on DDG is the !Bang Syntax function, which lets you directly search on a site from DDG without having to go to that site first.

For example, suppose you want to search for butter chicken recipes on Pinterest.

You can use DDG’s Pinterest shortcut by entering [!p butter chicken recipes] into the search bar, and it will transport you straight to the Pinterest results on that platform.

DDG has many other shortcuts to websites such as Amazon, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Wikipedia.

To see all the shortcuts, type in the exclamation mark in the search bar, and they will pop up.

Don’t worry – it is easy to use and very helpful for quick searches.

It takes the time out of navigating to a website to complete a search.

If you use DDG’s browser extension or have it as your browser’s default search engine, the !bang commands also work in the address bar.

DDG has many other interesting features you should check out, such as category pages, keyboard shortcuts, and Autosuggest.

If you’re not sold on the search engine yet, check out these ten DDG facts that might help to change your mind.

10 DuckDuckGo Facts

1. DDG Turned 14 In 2022

Google has become synonymous with Internet searches. Even though DDG is a relatively new search engine, the company has existed for over a decade and is still growing at an incredible rate.

2. DDG Hits 100 Million Searches Per Day

It is now one of the top 10 search engines worldwide.

In addition, the search engine hit the milestone of 100 million daily searches in 2021.

3. Over 100 Billion Searches Have Been Performed On DDG

In 2019, it broke one billion searches in a month – and in 2020, it broke 50 billion searches.

Due to its efficient and streamlined search capabilities, over 100 billion searches have been performed on DDG.

4. DDG Has A 11.43% Bounce Rate

While Google still ranks as the number one search engine in the U.S., DDG has worked its way up to the second leading search engine.

And DDG has a bounce rate of 11.43% compared to Google’s 28.46%.

5. DDG Employees Have Grown To 180

From its humble beginnings with founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg running DDG by himself until 2011, the company now employs 180 people.

Additionally, the business is now profitable.

It’s a great example of how you can start small and grow into something bigger.

6. Average Of 6 Million Monthly Downloads On DDG

With more people looking to protect their data, there are an average of six million monthly downloads of DDG for both mobile and desktop use.

Since 2020 it is also the default search engine on Android throughout the EU.

7. Average Of 3 Billion Monthly Searches Performed On DDG

More people are benefiting from the DDG, and now there is an average of three billion monthly searches.

This is because more people rely on the site for everyday searches.

8. DDG Holds 2.42% Of The Search Market In The US

In 2019, the DDG market share began to grow, starting at 1.25%, and has nearly doubled today.

DDG holds 2.42% of the search engine market shares in the US.

9. The Cost Per Click On DDG Can Be 10x Cheaper Than Google

DDG runs pay-per-click advertising like Google and Bing.

But, some marketers have found DDG significantly cheaper than the cost per click of ads on Google, thus lowering the cost of their average conversion rate.

With the right strategy, DDG can be a valuable marketing opportunity for marketers and brands to increase conversion rates.

10. DDG Has An Average Rating Of 4.5 Stars

One of the best ways to determine if a platform is legitimate and worth your time is to look at its reviews.

DDG has an average rating of 4.5 stars, meaning people like using it.

With quick load times and ease for mobile users, it’s an effective search engine.

Key Takeaways

DDG is fast becoming one of the world’s most trusted and popular search engines due to its excellent privacy policy.

It is one of the top search engines for digital marketers and SEO pros because it offers a unique combination of features that help our users stay safe online.

As you can see, DDG provides a wide range of tools and features that can help you optimize your digital marketing strategy, create more opportunities for organic traffic, and increase your online presence.

But don’t let these benefits fool you: DDG is an entirely free service, requiring minimal investment on your part.

So it’s time to try DDG and take your online search strategy to the next level.

