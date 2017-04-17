YouTube Allows Live Streaming for Channels with 1,000 Subscribers

YouTube has significantly reduced the threshold that must be met for users to initiate live streams from their YouTube channels.

When YouTube live streaming was first introduced back in February, channels had to have at least 10,000 subscribers in order to initiate a live stream. Now that threshold has been reduced to 1,000 subscribers.

It is believed that this change was quietly rolled out some time in the past few days, but was only recently spotted thanks to an update to one of YouTube’s help pages.

The page confirms anyone using the Android, iPhone, or iPad app — with at least 1,000 subscribers — can live stream from their mobile device.

In addition, the YouTube channel must be verified and must not have had any live stream restrictions in the past 90 days. Live stream restrictions are placed on channels which violate YouTube’s terms of service in some way.

Starting a live stream on YouTube’s mobile app is a fairly simple process: