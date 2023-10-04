How To Perform Website Experiments [+ SEJ Experiment Walk-Through & Results] [Webinar]

How do you know what to change on your website or landing page to make it more effective?

Are the tweaks and tests you made to your site really successful? Or do they just look successful?

Could the best practices you’ve been following for years actually be what’s holding you back from achieving your goals and KPIs?

Join us on October 11 to learn a step-by-step process you can use to conduct experiments on your website to get the data you need to keep your website strong.

We’ll show you how to set up and design your very own experiments and collect data that will make a difference to your bottom line.

In this webinar, you’ll also learn:

The best time to run an experiment to get the most informative data .

. What to do when you don’t see the expected results, and how to prevent other factors from influencing your results .

. How we run our experiments, and what we plan to do with the results.

Join our very own Angie Nikoleychuk, Content Marketing Manager, and learn the key factors to focus on when running website experiments, how to manage your data collection, and how to make sure your users stay happy and engaged.

PLUS: You’ll get an exclusive walk-through of our new programmatic and in-house ad experiment, where we examined how ad types and layouts affect user behavior on our website.

Sign up now to secure your spot!