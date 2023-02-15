5 Cost-Effective Ways To Upgrade Your Paid Media Strategy [Webinar]

Looking for smarter ways to utilize your digital ad spend?

With more companies starting to crack down on spending, it’s more important than ever to implement cost-effective strategies to maximize your return on investment (ROI).

So, how can you make your ad dollars work harder and get more value from your marketing budget?

In our upcoming webinar, you’ll learn how to tailor your campaigns to reach more of your target audience, instead of paying for unqualified leads – because what good is driving new traffic to your website if you’re not attracting the right audience?

Focusing on a very specific market segment allows you to define and clarify your brand’s message to plan specialized advertisements for better ROI.

Join Tucker Stoffers, Senior Director of Growth Marketing at Divvy, as he discusses five paid media strategies for cost-effective growth.

Key Takeaways From This Webinar:

Think beyond Facebook and Google to take advantage of Tier 2 platforms.

Exploit platform-specific placement, features, and functionality to get the most from every ad.

Bring in the right traffic, not the most traffic, with your paid ads.

Whether you’re marketing on a shoestring budget or simply preparing for economic changes, you’ll discover actionable insights and key strategies to help you grow your business and dominate during the downturn.

Ready to start maximizing your campaign value and get the most bang for your buck?

Register for this webinar and learn how you can use new paid digital media strategies to your advantage.

You’ll also have the opportunity to ask the experts about your unique situation, in a live Q&A session. And if you can’t make the live session, sign up anyway, and we’ll send you a recording after the event.