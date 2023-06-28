How To Properly Set Up, Read & Utilize Google Analytics 4 [Webinar]

As of July 1, the official sunset of Universal Analytics (UA) will be upon us – but are you ready?

Has your business started making the switch to Google Analytics 4 (GA4)?

With the arrival of GA4 comes a range of new data metrics, more powerful reporting, and predictive intelligence features that you’ll want to take full advantage of.

Tune into our upcoming webinar where we take a deep dive into how to navigate GA4’s new interface so you can make sure your business is set up and ready to go.

Drew Blumenthal, Founder & CEO of Digital Drew SEM, will show you how to get the most out of GA4’s exciting new offerings and use them to boost your web performance.

You’ll also learn how to make sure you have conversions set up for GA4, imported to Google Ads, and turned on demographics.

In this live session, discover how to successfully transition to GA4 in the following ways:

Step 1: Make Sure GA4 Is Set Up Properly. Set up Google Analytics 4 right away so you don’t miss out on some key benefits.

Step 2: Learn How To Read GA4 Reports. When making the switch to Google Analytics 4, there’s a bit of a learning curve required to fully understand the new reports. For a detailed look at how to interpret reports in GA4, sign up for the webinar.

Step 3: Analyze & Utilize The Data In GA4. So, you’ve gathered the necessary data in GA4 – now what? In this webinar, we’ll walk you through the best ways to apply this information to level up your strategy, moving forward.

Change can be hard, but don’t make it even harder on yourself by falling behind.

If you want to outperform your competitors and make your transition as smooth as possible, you’ll need to learn the ins and outs of GA4’s new features.

Ready to get a better understanding of how Google Analytics 4 works and how your business can benefit?

