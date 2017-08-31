Advertisement
News·Instagram
Instagram Stories Are Coming to Mobile Web Browsers

Matt Southern
Matt Southern
Instagram Stories Are Coming to Mobile Web Browsers

Instagram is bringing it’s Snapchat-like stories to the mobile web.

When logged into Instagram.com on a mobile web browser, you will now see stories at the top of your feed just like in the app.

While viewing a story, left and right arrows will appear for skipping forward or backward.

Bringing Instagram stories to mobile browsers will give people the opportunity to view stories on a larger screen, such as those using tablets.

This is rolling out gradually to all users over the coming weeks.

It will be some time before users can upload stories with a mobile web browser, as that functionality isn’t coming for a few months.

Instagram notes that over 250 million people use stories every day. That figure is especially notable because it’s more than Snapchat’s entire user base.

What is clearly a Snapchat clone has become one of the centerpieces of Instagram.

Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

