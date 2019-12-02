How Top Digital Agencies Leverage Reports to Prove Value [Webinar]

Whether you offer SEO, PPC, social media, or other digital services, proving value is the #1 goal of reports. If clients see value in your services, it’s more likely they will stick with you.
Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, December 4 at 2 p.m. ET as Christian Sculthorp of AgencyAnalytics shows you how top digital agencies are leveraging reports to prove value and find up-selling opportunities.
In this presentation, we will:
- Share how more than 3,000 agencies report to their clients (and how the top performing agencies are doing it).
- Show you how they’re completely automating this process so they have more time to focus on client campaigns.
- Walk through all of the integrations they’re using and how they’re displaying that data in a way that’s easy for clients to understand.
- Present interesting new advancements for bigger agencies including built-in live chat and report approvals for managers.
I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.
If reporting is the bane of your existence, you need to register for this webinar!