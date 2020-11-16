How to Make the Most of Call Tracking for Paid Search [Webinar]

Are you tracking inbound calls to your business?

If not, then you might be missing out on a treasure trove of marketing data.

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, November 18 at 2 p.m. ET.

Jason Tatum, Lead Product Manager at CallRail, will discuss how to boost your ROI from paid search using a combination of call tracking and conversation intelligence.

In this presentation, you will learn:

Easy ways to identify wasted ad spend.

Strategies to uncover new keywords that drive leads.

Ways to improve customer experience and close more deals.

Tactics to eliminate blind spots in your marketing.

Why Google’s call tracking feature won’t cut it.

Discover why conversation tracking is essential for PPC advertisers today and how to leverage both call tracking and conversation intelligence to drive more conversions and make better business decisions.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!