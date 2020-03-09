How to Evolve Your Clients’ Content Strategy [Webinar]

Search engines evolve constantly.

So, too, should your clients’ content strategy.

With so many Google core algorithm updates rolling out, understanding the SERPs is now more crucial than ever.

Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. ET as Idan Segal, Organic Growth Lead for Wix, offers actionable insights that can impact your clients’ market share.

Discover practical tips and techniques you can use to measure results, improve your strategy, and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to your clients’ content strategy.

In addition, we’ll explore ways to maximize their traffic, brand awareness, and ROI through organic growth.

In this presentation, you will learn:

Why “intent” will still be your focus in 2020.

How to use SERP hints to improve your clients’ marketing strategy.

Whether featured snippets are worth it in a post de-duplication world.

Insider lessons the Wix SEO team has learned from years of global optimization across 19 languages.

A new approach to your blog strategy and why less is more.

How to support your SEO efforts with paid traffic.

Wix.com’s SEO team is responsible for managing dozens of complex properties and ranking for more than 1.3 million keywords.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!