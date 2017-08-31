Google’s YouTube Rolling Out New Features and a New Look

YouTube is undergoing a series of changes on mobile and desktop, the most noticeable of which is a new look complete with a new logo.

New Features

YouTube is working on bringing new gestures to its interface. It’s currently experimenting with a feature that will let you swipe to jump to the next video, or go back to the previous one.

A desktop feature is finally coming to mobile. Users can now speed up or slow down video playback.

While viewing a video in full screen mode, there is a new feature which displays a row of suggested videos to watch next.

New Design

Navigation tabs have been moved to the bottom of the screen on mobile so they’re closer to users’ thumbs.

YouTube’s video player will change shape and adapt to the aspect ratio of the video being watched. Yes, that means vertical videos with no pillarboxing!

Material design has been applied to the desktop version of YouTube, with the option to change from a light theme to a dark theme.

Last but not least, YouTube has a brand new logo and icon. The company says it has been designed to work better across a variety of devices.