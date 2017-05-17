Google for Jobs: A Jobs Search Engine Coming Soon to the US

Google officially announced Google for Jobs, a search engine for job seekers and employers, will be coming soon to the US.

There was word of Google potentially launching a search engine last month back when the domain hire.withgoogle.com was spotted.

The domain directs to a service called Google Hire, but there was no mention of “Google Hire” during the company’s unveiling of “Google for Jobs”, and the Google Hire domain is still active.

Whether the two are related is yet to be determined, but here’s what we do know about Google for Jobs.

At Google’s I/O developer conference on Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the need to address talent shortages by connecting job seekers with the right employers.

Google’s jobs search engine is said to focus on all types of jobs, from entry-level to upper management. The company’s machine learning and AI technologies will be utilized to better understand how job titles are related to each other.

That means if a job seeker types in a generic term like “marketing”, Google for Jobs could understand that job titles such as “SEO”, “PPC manager”, and “content strategist” are all related.

Rather than competing with other job search services Google will be partnering with them. The company will initially partner with LinkedIn, Facebook, Careerbuilder Monster, Glassdoor, and others.

Searchers will be able to filter job listings by various attributes, as well as see what the daily commute time would be like. The ability to submit an application directly from a job listing was briefly mentioned as well.

Google for Jobs will be rolled out to the US in the coming weeks, with plans to add other countries eventually.