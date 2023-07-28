Google Expands Site Names For Subdomains On All Devices In Four Languages

Google published updates to the site names system, with expanded support for subdomains on all devices in English, French, German, and Japanese.

We've expanded support for subdomains and compiled more information on how site names work in Search. Find out more in the blog post at https://t.co/qo2iP0VH67 and in our documentation at https://t.co/AGkfEeHDSU #google #seo — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) July 28, 2023

Updated Site Names Guidance

In a recent blog post, the tech giant noted that it improved the system’s capacity to make accurate selections representing the sites in search results.

Introduced in May, the feature was confined to mobile devices and included only a handful of languages. Now, the system works across all devices and the covered languages.

The latest site name system update signifies Google’s commitment to enhancing the user’s search experience.

Google recommends that the most effective way to suggest a preferred site name is through WebSite structured data, as detailed in the site name documentation.

The company has now updated this documentation to encourage using the alternateName property more frequently.

This update is particularly useful when a preferred site name is unavailable, such as when two globally oriented sites share the same name.

Providing an alternate name in such cases allows Google’s system to consider other options.

Workaround For Unavailable Site Names

The tech giant has also addressed a potential issue where neither a preferred nor an alternative site name is selected.

This may occur if a name isn’t recognized as unique, concise, or typically associated with a specific site.

Google’s documentation now suggests a workaround: providing a domain or subdomain name as a site name.

But, before attempting this fix, Google urges users to check whether preferred and secondary names are supplied via WebSite structured data and supported by other sources on your homepage.

Internal Pages Issue

Google is also currently rectifying a known issue where a site name displayed on a homepage may not be the same for other pages on the site.

An update is anticipated to address this concern, and Google assures users that the preferred site name on a homepage should eventually appear on all internal pages.

Google Encourages User Feedback

The company plans to extend site name support to all languages worldwide. Google encourages users to post on the Search Central help community for queries or concerns.

With the expansion of languages and devices, your site has a wider potential reach. Google’s focus on providing accurate and representative site names improves the search experience for users and helps them find your site more easily. The suggested workaround for unselected site names could be especially helpful for some.

Featured image: Hunter82/Shutterstock