Google Enhances Knowledge Panels for Art-related Searches

Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google is catering to the art aficionados with its latest update to organic search results.

The art-loving audience might be larger than you may think, with some 500 million art-related searches being performed on Google on a monthly basis.

Now, when you conduct art-related searches, you’ll get a more interactive page of search results than ever before. In addition, Google has enhanced Street View to give more informative inside tours of the world’s most famous museums.

Google’s Search team and Arts &a Culture team worked together to improve how the company’s systems recognizes pieces of art, the places where they can be viewed in person, the artist who created it, materials used, and art period it belongs to.

“Now when you search an artist like Gustav Klimt, you’ll see an interactive Knowledge Panel that will highlight ways you can explore on a deeper level… and for some pieces, you can click through to see picture-perfect high-resolution imagery right from Google Arts & Culture.”

