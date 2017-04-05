Google is Cooler Than Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook — According to Google Survey

News
Matt Southern
Matt Southern
SEJ STAFF
SMS Text
Google is Cooler Than Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook — According to Google Survey
Matt Southern
SEJ STAFFMatt Southern

Google is lit, fam! At least according to a survey commissioned by Google, titled “It’s Lit”, which the company says is a guide to what today’s US teens think is cool.

Today’s teens, otherwise known as Gen Z, apparently think Google is very cool. In a list of top 10 brands it ranked third behind YouTube (which Google owns) and Netflix. Another Google brand also made the list, which you’ll see in the full top 10 list below:

  1. YouTube
  2. Netflix
  3. Google
  4. Xbox
  5. Oreo
  6. GoPro
  7. PlayStation
  8. Doritos
  9. Nike
  10. Chrome

Apple, which is the world’s most valuable brand, didn’t quite crack the top 10. Neither did any of Google’s main competitors. The big G is miles ahead in terms of coolness factor with today’s teens.

Why does any of this matter? Google says Gen Z is the most informed and connected generation yet, representing more than a quarter of the US population with an estimated purchasing power of $200B annually (factoring in parental influence).

”Unlike millennials, this group is ambitious, engaged, and feel like they can change the world. For Generation Z, what’s cool is also a representation of their values, their expectations of themselves, their peers, and the brands they hold in the highest regard.”

By association, search is also cool. To Gen Z, Google is synonymous with search, which the company says is part of what makes it cool.

”To teens, Google means having all the information you could ever need at your fingertips, which is remarkable. Teens also think Google is cool because it is popular (search engine), innovative (self driving cars, glass), creative (Google Doodles and easter eggs) and has good values.”

As the survey concludes, one of the main reasons why Google is held is such high esteem with today’s teens could be because they never knew the world before internet. Since the day they were born, everything they’ve ever needed has always been one click away.

Google commissioned 3 research studies in the United States to gather the data for this survey. The studies polled US teens ages 13–17, as well as US millennials ages 18–25, between May 2016 and July 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Related Posts

Answer SEJ’s 2017 Digital Marketing Survey & Win
Answer SEJ’s 2017 Digital Marketing Survey & Win
Google Paid Apple $1 Billion to Stay Default Search Bar Provider on iOS
Google Paid Apple $1 Billion to Stay Default Search Bar Provider on iOS
55% Say AI Will Take Over SEO in Next 10 Years [SURVEY]
55% Say AI Will Take Over SEO in Next 10 Years [SURVEY]
Google and Microsoft End Fued Over Android
Google and Microsoft End Fued Over Android
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. His passion for helping people in all aspects of online marketing... Read Full Bio
Matt Southern
Download: Our E-Books For Free
Get our latest SEO guide, social media strategy, and content marketing whitepaper by subscribing to our newsletter below!