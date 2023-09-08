A Free 14-day trial
Google Completes Rollout Of August 2023 Core Update

Find out what next steps website owners should take now the Google Search August 2023 core update is complete.

  • Google has fully rolled out its August 2023 Core Update, affecting search rankings across multiple sectors.
  • In addition to a core update in March, Google released two review updates in February and April earlier this year.
  • While the August core update rollout, Google updated Search Central documentation to note it now indexes CSV files.
Google Search Central announced the completion of the August 2023 core update.

According to the Google Search Status Dashboard, the latest core update took 16 days and three hours to roll out fully.

Google Completes Rollout Of August 2023 Core UpdateScreenshot from Google, September 2023

2023 Google Search Updates

Core updates aim to refine Google’s search algorithms to provide more helpful and reliable search results.

While the last core update was in March 2023, Google also pushed product review updates in February and April.

Coincidentally, a few days after the launch of the August core update, Google updated its Search Central documentation to include that it indexes CSV files.

Next Steps For Website Owners

Google stressed that pages impacted by core updates aren’t necessarily flawed. The algorithmic updates focus on improving the system’s overall content assessment.

As always, Google advises site owners to focus on quality content as a response to fluctuations in search rankings.

Those experiencing a dip should consider conducting an audit to understand which pages were most impacted and for what types of searches.

Google also noted that improving your website may not lead to an immediate change in rankings.

Following the latest news about Google algorithm updates and monitoring the effects of each with website analytics is crucial for businesses reliant on maintaining online visibility.

Featured image: Rohit-Tripathi/Shutterstock

