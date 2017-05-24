Google AdWords Introduces Ads Data Hub

Google AdWords is introducing an all new Ads Data Hub which will help advertisers gain more detailed insights into campaign performance across multiple screens.

Ads Data Hub is a solution that was initially designed as a cloud-based measurement tool for YouTube. However, Google explains that it offers access to data and actionable insights across the Google Display Network and DoubleClick.

Google’s Ads Data Hub has just entered beta, and the company is expanding on who can use it. It’s built on infrastructure from Google Cloud, including BigQuery, and provides access to impression-level data across devices.

Google gives an example of how the new Ads Data Hub can be used to improve a campaign:

“For example, if an e-commerce retailer wants to understand what the path to conversion looks like, they can bring additional online data about their customers into BigQuery, and Ads Data Hub will enable them to combine that data with their ads data so they can see what a typical journey is from first encountering a user until conversion.”

The company assures that, due to its commitment to privacy, user-level data cannot be removed from the secure cloud environment.