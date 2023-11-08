OpenAI’s ChatGPT And Google Bard Experience Temporary Outages

OpenAI’s ChatGPT and API services experienced significant outages over the course of two days, as detailed in the company’s incident report.

The issues began on November 7, when partial outages were noted, and continued into the early hours of November 8, causing high error rates and affecting all services.

OpenAI’s engineering team responded promptly, implementing a series of fixes to resolve the issues.

As ChatGPT users navigate to alternatives like Google Bard, they found it too was having issues.

The first signs of trouble for ChatGPT were reported on November 7 at 19:52 PM PST, with OpenAI announcing an investigation into the partial outage affecting both ChatGPT and its API.

A fix was put in place, which seemed to restore services temporarily. However, the problem recurred, and the team had to continue their efforts to stabilize the system.

On November 8, OpenAI provided updates as the situation progressed, identifying the problem and working on remediation from as early as 6:02 AM PST.

By 7:33 AM PST, a solution had been implemented, and 13 minutes later, OpenAI reported a return to normal service functionality.

However, some users who were logged out before the incidents began are still not able to login with the following error message: “Oops! We ran into an issue while signing you in, please take a break and try again soon.”

The ChatGPT iOS app seems to be working properly, while the desktop UI is still finicky.

This incident marks a rare disruption in OpenAI’s typically reliable services, which could be related to the release of many new ChatGPT and API features during its recent DevDay event.

The quick response of the OpenAI engineering team minimized the duration of the outage, but the event underscores the complexities inherent in maintaining large-scale AI services.

The resolution of this outage is particularly relevant to those who rely heavily on stable AI tools for content creation, data analysis, and automated customer service.

The robustness of these systems is crucial for the seamless operation of marketing strategies and online engagement.

For those who depend on AI-driven tools, the OpenAI incident is a reminder of the importance of having contingency plans in place for unexpected downtime.

While AI services offer unparalleled conveniences and efficiencies, this event demonstrates that they are not immune to the pitfalls that can impact any technology-dependent service.

Featured image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock