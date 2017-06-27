Bing Ads Introduces In-line Competitive Metrics

Bing Ads has introduced a new way to measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns. Advertisers can now add competitive metrics, also known as “share of voice” metrics, to in-line performance views.

Competitive metrics will compare how your campaigns are performing versus competitors. You can get started using competitive metrics by logging into Bing Ads and navigating to either the Accounts Summary, Campaigns, Ad Groups, or Keywords sections.

From there, click the Columns button and you will be able to add any or all of the metrics from the Competitive (Share of Voice) section. Click Apply to save your changes and you’re done.

Competitive metrics can be found in the Account Performance, Campaign Performance, Ad Group Performance, and Share of Voice reports. Bing notes that all of these new metrics will work with its other reporting features.

Bing says this new update is “one of many” reporting enhancements that it intends to roll out this year, so you can expect more in the near future.