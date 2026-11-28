Welcome to the week’s Pulse: updates cover how to measure and respond to core updates, whether Google’s agent gets past your defenses, and what you can, and can’t, assume about a site’s CMS.

Google finished its November core update and announced December’s, published pages on update notice and feedback, and explained how to let Google-Agent through bot defenses. WordPress’s share of the web fell nearly 5 points in a year in W3Techs’ survey, and Salesforce’s CEO said goodbye to SEO while a Salesforce guide calls SEO the foundation.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

November’s Core Update Is Done, And December’s Is Announced

Google’s November 2026 core update finished rolling out on Nov. 24. About an hour later, Google preannounced a December core update on the Search Status Dashboard.

Key facts: The November update began on Nov. 10, wrapping up within the two-week window Google set at launch. Google’s December entry explains that the update focuses on how its systems “understand and rank relevant content (including for longer and more complex questions)” and on “improving personalized results for people who have personalization turned on.” It’s “scheduled to be released in December 2026,” with no date given.

Why This Matters

Google advises waiting for no less than a complete week of data after an update is finished, then comparing that week to a week prior to the rollout date. For this update, the first week would be from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, which includes U.S. Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, while December’s update may start as early as Dec. 1. Use Search Console to create a custom annotation for Nov. 24, and one for December’s start date as soon as that date has been posted.

In the Add Annotation dialog, choose a date and enter a short note.

Example from Google Search Central, cropped around the dialog.

Read our full coverage: Google Confirms November 2026 Core Update Is Complete and Google Announces December 2026 Core Update Ahead Of Rollout

Google Documents Notice, Feedback And UK Appeals For Ranking Updates

Google’s newest pages in the ranking section of Search Central provide guidance for when Google gives notice of ranking and policy changes, how to submit feedback regarding those changes, and the UK appeals process which will begin Dec. 17.

Key facts: Google’s stay-informed page states that the company gives notice of actionable policy changes and significant ranking changes like core updates. Notice of potential ranking changes that may significantly affect UK users is provided to site owners and follows the fair ranking requirements established by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Verified site owners may provide feedback using Search Console’s Submit Feedback button, including identifying the specific change via a hashtag, such as #NovemberCoreUpdate2026. However, according to Google, this type of feedback does not trigger manual ranking adjustments for individual URLs. Beginning Dec. 17, sites that provide service to UK users and have been manually removed from Google’s index as a whole can pursue an appeal through the UK CMA indexing appeal process.

Why This Matters

The stay-informed page states you need to wait until an update is marked complete and then for at least one more week, prior to assessing if there have been any traffic changes, and it lists feedback as a next step. For the November update, a submission that includes a Performance report snapshot (once the data has rolled into Search Console), the specific queries and URLs affected by the update, and the associated hashtag can include data from the week through Dec. 1. Google lists pre-announcements, roll-out dates and completion notifications on its dashboard, so subscribing to its RSS feed will tell you when the next pre-announcement is posted.

Read our full coverage: Google Explains How To Send Feedback On A Core Update

Google Explains How To Let Google-Agent Through Bot Defenses

On Nov. 17, Google added a guide to its crawling documentation on letting Google-Agent through CDNs, web application firewalls (WAFs) and bot-detection services. Google-Agent is the name its agents use to navigate sites and take actions for users.

Key facts: Google-Agent requests have “Google-Agent” within the User-Agent header and are coming from an IP address listed in Google’s user-triggered-agents.json file and requests in Google’s Web Bot Auth experiment are carrying a digital signature. Verified requests should bypass bot challenges according to the guide. Troubleshooting includes checking the priority of rules, CAPTCHAs on search and form submissions, actions (add-to-cart, booking), and rate limits on shared IP addresses. The guide does not mention what products within Google utilize Google-Agent.

Why This Matters

For sites that want to welcome Google-Agent, the key is to make sure the verified rule sits above managed bot rules and AI agent category blocks. It should also cover on-site search, cart, booking and API requests, not just the first page an agent loads.

Read our full coverage: Google Publishes Guidance For Google-Agent Crawler

WordPress Lost Nearly 5 Points Of The Web In A Year

As of Nov. 23, WordPress powered 38.4% of all websites in W3Techs’ daily-updated survey, down from 43.2% a year earlier.

Key facts: Over the same year, the share of sites running none of the CMSs W3Techs tracks rose 4.4 points, from 28.6% to 33.0%. That group can include sites with no CMS and sites on a CMS W3Techs doesn’t track.

Why This Matters

On a third of the sites surveyed by W3Techs, it’s not safe to assume a WordPress SEO plugin or another platform’s defaults are handling titles, canonicals, robots meta, or sitemaps. An audit or pitch has to start by finding out what’s in place, if anything.

Read our full coverage: WordPress Drops To 38.4% Of The Web, Down Nearly 5 Points In A Year

Salesforce’s CEO Writes ‘Goodbye SEO,’ And A Salesforce Guide Calls SEO The Foundation

On Nov. 18, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff ended his post on X advertising Palmata, an AI product from Salesforce that tracks what AI assistants say about a company, with the statement “Goodbye SEO. Hello Palmata!” Salesforce also has a guide to SEO and AEO (answer engine optimization) that addresses how new business owners can do well at both, and it states “SEO is still the foundation.”

Key facts: According to Benioff’s post, customers “aren’t searching anymore” but instead ask their AI assistants which brands they should purchase from. The guide, written by Graham Hardt, who is identified as a senior director of SEO, was published Sept. 11 and states SEO “isn’t going away,” but also that relying on SEO alone “creates a blind spot” for new businesses.

Why This Matters

When Benioff’s post reaches a marketing executive, Salesforce’s September guide offers a case for both SEO and AEO, describing them as “two visibility layers for the same audience.” It also recommends, “Track both sets of metrics,” including organic traffic and rankings alongside AI citation monitoring.

Read our full coverage: Salesforce CEO Says ‘Goodbye SEO.’ Salesforce’s SEO Guide Disagrees

Theme Of The Week: Assumptions To Recheck Before December

Every story this week evaluates an assumption that SEO teams have usually taken as given. November’s core update provided a post-update week that takes in Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with another core update set for next month. For its significant ranking and policy updates, Google’s new pages put formal notice, along with a mechanism to provide feedback, in writing. A website’s bot defense systems can block the actions of Google’s own agent. According to results of a recent survey, about a third of the web properties it covers operate without any of the CMSs tracked by W3Techs. Two months prior to the Salesforce CEO’s statement, “Goodbye SEO,” a Salesforce guide called SEO the foundation. This week’s task is to determine whether those long-held assumptions still apply to your individual websites.

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