Google announced its December 2026 core update on the Search Status Dashboard today, before the rollout, and said what the update is meant to improve. The entry says it focuses on how Google’s systems understand and rank relevant content, including for longer and more complex questions. It’s also meant to improve personalized results for people who have personalization turned on.

The entry gives no set time for this upcoming update, but it has been scheduled for sometime in December. It also does not provide information on how long the rollout of the update will last.

It appeared at 7:03 a.m. PT, approximately an hour after Google posted that the November core update was complete. Sites that are still reviewing their results from the November core update can expect another core update within weeks of the last one ending.

What Google Said

The dashboard entry states:

“Preannounced the December 2026 core update, which focuses on multiple improvements to how our systems understand and rank relevant content (including for longer and more complex questions), as well as improving personalized results for people who have personalization turned on. This core update applies to all locations and languages where Google Search is available, and our guidance about general core updates applies. This update is scheduled to be released in December 2026.”

Google provides information about how different people can get different results. A person’s Google Account information, such as their Search Services History, can influence what they see in search results. However, personalized search does not change every result returned for a query. Instead, it may change the order of individual results or entire result groups (for example, videos may appear before web links for someone who has historically preferred videos).

How This Notice Compares With Earlier Ones

Google’s entries for this year’s March, May and November core updates gave a rollout window, and November’s added the update’s scope. None of the three said what its update focused on.

In June 2019, Google’s SearchLiaison account on Twitter announced the June 2019 core update the day before it was released, as my colleague Roger Montti reported. This December notice comes at least a week before the rollout.

Why This Matters

The December release window is close enough to November’s core update rollout end date that there may be little time to test the effects of the previous month’s algorithmic changes prior to the next update.

Google’s core update webpage advises users to wait at least seven days after an update concludes, then compare that week with a week preceding the rollout’s initiation.

The first full week following the completion of November’s core update would run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. This is a period that includes U.S. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, an overlap I pointed out when November’s rollout started. The December rollout could begin as early as Dec. 1, the final day of that week, and any week after it begins may reflect both updates.

Search Console’s custom annotations can mark Nov. 24, when November’s update finished, and December’s start date once it’s known.

Looking Ahead

When the December rollout starts, its start date closes the gap between the two announced updates. We’ll cover the rollout then.