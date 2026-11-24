Google’s November 2026 core update finished rolling out on Nov. 24, according to the Search Status Dashboard, putting the first post-update week Google suggests comparing in Search Console on U.S. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The dashboard’s latest entry, posted at 6:03 a.m. PT, reads: “The rollout was complete as of November 24, 2026.” The update began rolling out Nov. 10, so it finished inside the two-week window Google gave at launch, which I covered that day.

What SEO Professionals Noticed

Glenn Gabe, SEO and AI Search Consultant at G-Squared Interactive, dates the update’s impact to Nov. 13, three days after the rollout began. In a Nov. 17 post on X, he wrote that he believed the update “landed on Friday the 13th,” with Search Console showing big surges and drops for affected sites starting that day.

Gabe leaned on Search Console because third-party SEO tools were “all over the place due to poisoning, filtering, etc.” By Nov. 20, he said the tools’ trend lines matched what he saw in Search Console for those sites.

Lily Ray, Founder of Algorythmic and VP, SEO & AI Search at Amsive, shared a chart on LinkedIn on Nov. 23 showing subfolders and subdomains on six sites that “have been dropping fast since Google’s November core update started.” Each folder held one template repeated thousands of times, such as a page per word, per area code or per “X vs Y” word pairing. She wrote that most of the folders target searches “not closely related to the business offering.”

Ray wrote that within each site, “the content section (blog, resources, etc.) is falling hard while the main product/brand pages stay strong.” She has seen AI Overview and AI Mode citations to those folders “show similar drops” too. Her chart uses SISTRIX visibility data, with the same trend lines checked in Ahrefs, and doesn’t name the sites.

Ray called these “new examples of the exact same SEO issues that have been hurting sites during core updates for years.” In an Oct. 7 column for SEJ, she listed templated, programmatic pages among the patterns she’d found on sites hit by Google updates this year.

Why This Matters

Google’s recommendations for core updates suggest waiting until at least a full week after an update has finished rolling out, then trying to compare a week of data post-rollout, Nov. 25 to Dec. 1 on this update’s dates, to a week of data pre-rollout such as Nov. 3-9.

For retail sites, the week prior to the rollout will include regular traffic while the week immediately following the rollout includes Black Friday and may reflect holiday traffic. Another check would be comparing the same holiday traffic from last year alongside Google’s suggested comparative week.

Marie Haynes wrote for SEJ that the click spike some site owners were seeing in their Search Console from Oct. 31-Nov. 2 wasn’t human traffic. A baseline start date of Nov. 3 excludes those days. There is also a logging issue listed on Google’s data anomalies page that resulted in lower impression counts in the Generative AI performance report for Nov. 9-11, which coincides with the end of the baseline week.

Using a page path filter in the Performance report allows you to isolate your product pages and compare these to a templated content folder as described by Ray. Google’s guidance also says to avoid making changes to content that’s already performing well.

Looking Ahead

The first full week after completion ends Dec. 1, so the comparison Google suggests can run once that day’s data reaches Search Console. Gabe wrote on Nov. 20 that tremors and reversals “can always happen as Google updates additional core systems” or spots something off in its results after an update.