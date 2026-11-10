Google’s November 2026 Core Update Starts Rolling Out

Google began rolling out the November 2026 core update today, according to the Google Search Status Dashboard. The rollout started at 10:06 a.m. PT. Google says the update applies globally and to all languages and may take up to two weeks to complete.

The company’s Search Central account also announced the update on LinkedIn. It’s the third Search core update this year. Google recommends waiting until the rollout is complete before checking your Search Console data.

What Google Said

Google’s Search Status Dashboard entry reads:

“Released the November 2026 core update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete.”

The LinkedIn post adds:

“This is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites.”

The exact wording in that sentence is what Google used for its March core update.

As of posting time, no specific objectives are mentioned on either the dashboard entry or the LinkedIn post. The Search Central blog doesn’t have a post regarding the update either. Google’s core updates page carries a revision date of Dec. 10, 2025.

Recent Update Timeline

The May core update finished rolling out on June 2, more than five months before today’s launch. Three spam updates ran in between.

September 2026 spam update: 13 days, 16 hours (Sept. 24 to Oct. 8)

August 2026 spam update: 2 days, 16 hours (Aug. 18 to Aug. 21)

June 2026 spam update: 2 days, 1 hour (June 24 to June 26)

May 2026 core update: 11 days, 21 hours (May 21 to June 2)

March 2026 core update: 12 days, 4 hours (March 27 to April 8)

The November update is the eighth ranking update listed on the Search Status Dashboard so far this year.

Why This Matters

Some sites may experience rank changes during the rollout of the November core update. Google’s core updates document advises waiting at least a full week after the completion of a core update, then comparing your Search Console data from that week to a week prior to the start of the rollout. Google’s suggested baseline in advance of the November update is a week prior to Nov. 10.

A full two-week rollout would finish around Nov. 24. The week immediately following Nov. 24 will include U.S. Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Retail sites looking at this time period compared to a pre-update week would be looking at holiday traffic against a regular week.

According to Google, core updates don’t target specific sites or individual pages and are meant to keep its systems current as content on the web changes.

Looking Ahead

Per its LinkedIn post, Google will update its ranking release history page once the rollout is complete. We’ll update this article then, too.

Featured Image: Accogliente Design/Shutterstock. Source: Google.