According to a new ranking section released by Google on its Search Central website today, Google will provide advance notice of significant search engine ranking updates and actionable policy changes via the Search Status Dashboard. In addition, for each ranking update announced on the Search Status Dashboard, you can now provide Google with your thoughts through Search Console.

According to the main page of the new Ranking Hub section of Search Central, the purpose of these announcements is to give site owners “predictability and time to prepare” when it comes to how and when their rankings may be affected by a Google update. If a particular ranking update has the potential to cause major changes in search engine rankings within the United Kingdom, then advance notice regarding those types of updates follows UK governmental requirements placed upon Google in June (via the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA) requiring fair ranking practices, according to a second page.

I wrote about both the CMA’s requirement this past June and, this morning, Google’s announcement of an upcoming update to their algorithms, the December 2026 core update.

When Google Gives Notice

Two types of changes that get notice are listed by Google in its page on staying informed about ranking updates. The first is actionable policy updates, which include updates to content policies, technical guidelines or eligibility rules that could result in site owners having to make edits to their pages, content practices or markup. The second is significant ranking changes, broad updates like core updates that may move rankings across many queries and sites.

The page adds:

“Additionally, for changes where UK users may experience a significant ranking shift, we provide advance notice to site owners in accordance with CMA’s fair ranking conduct requirements for Google.”

Google says you can find pre-announcements, rollout start dates, and completion notices on the Search Status Dashboard, which also offers an RSS feed.

The Dashboard’s Nov. 24 entry preannounced the December 2026 core update and listed December as the release window.

What The UK Rules Require

The CMA’s rules set minimum notice periods for changes that reach UK users.

According to the CMA’s summary of the requirement, Google must give at least 30 business days’ notice before changes where publishers could act to avoid or reduce the impact on their ranking. Other changes that may move rankings significantly, where Google can explain what is changing and why, need at least 15 business days. The requirement comes into force Dec. 17, so these minimums aren’t binding yet.

Google’s stay-informed page says it explains “our advance notice timelines,” but it doesn’t list how many days.

Feedback And Appeals

According to Google’s feedback page, if you are a verified owner of your website, then you may submit feedback about a significant ranking change or a new actionable policy update listed in the Search Status Dashboard. Your feedback would go through the Submit Feedback button in Search Console, with the name of the change referenced in the #hashtag format, such as #NovemberCoreUpdate2026.

On this same page, Google suggests listing a snapshot of the Performance report, the search queries and URLs impacted by the change, and the URLs of sites that seem to be ranking for those searches in error. Google also suggests noting how the change affected “the functioning of a UK market in which you are active.”

Google says its engineering teams evaluate submissions as a whole and do not make manual URL-specific ranking changes based upon such feedback.

Lastly, this webpage includes information regarding a UK CMA indexing appeal. As of Dec. 17, sites serving UK users that have been manually removed from Google’s index entirely will be allowed to file appeals. Under requirements set forth by the CMA, Google must provide these websites with another option to resolve their disputes.

Ranking Principles

Google’s principles page says AI Overviews and other result types are judged by the same criteria as web listings. Google wrote:

“This means that web page listings and other results like AI Overviews, carousels, images, and videos are evaluated using the same criteria. No result receives preferential treatment.”

The page also says Google doesn’t make manual ranking adjustments except to comply with legal obligations or apply its Content Policies for Search.

Why This Matters

When you add the Search Status Dashboard’s RSS feed to your monitoring, you will receive notification of a preannounced ranking update before your rankings change.

The stay-informed page on Google says to allow at least one week of post-rollout data, after an update is marked complete, prior to analyzing changes in traffic. The first full week after November’s core update would be from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. Feedback submitted by you, which includes the recommended Performance report data as well as the queries, URLs and the #NovemberCoreUpdate2026 tag, can be submitted after this date.

Looking Ahead

Dec. 17 is when the CMA requirement comes into force and the UK appeal link goes live. The December core update’s start date will go on the dashboard when the rollout begins.

Google also published two generative AI pages today, one on the controls for how content is used in its AI features and one on how AI Overviews and AI Mode select and link sources.

Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock