WordPress is in use on 38.4% of all websites, according to W3Techs, Nov. 23. A year prior, WordPress was being used on 43.2% of all websites. In that time, the share of websites using none of the content management systems tracked by W3Techs grew 4.4 percentage points, from 28.6% to 33.0%.

Shopify improved 0.6 points over the year; Wix and Squarespace barely changed. For sites with no detected CMS, neither a WordPress SEO plugin nor another platform’s defaults can be assumed to handle titles, canonical tags and sitemaps.

There are more than 20 million websites included in W3Techs’ survey. The data is updated each day. Shelley Walsh’s November CMS market share update used the survey’s Nov. 13 figures. At that time, WordPress had dropped to 39.2% of all websites.

WordPress Has Fallen Over A Full Point Since Nov. 1

WordPress’s percentage of all sites has fallen 1.1 points so far in November, which is larger than its fall in any single complete month this year, per the survey’s month-by-month data.

WordPress’ declines have been larger since August. For the first seven months of the year, WordPress fell less than 0.5 points each month. It then dropped 0.5 points a month in August and September, and 0.7 points in October.

Roger Montti reported that WordPress fell for the sixth consecutive month as of May, when it was at 41.9%.

The gap between WordPress and sites with no detected CMS narrowed from 14.6 percentage points to 5.4 points over the period shown below.

WordPress Fell As The Share With No Detected CMS Rose Share of all websites in W3Techs’ survey, Nov. 1, 2025 to Nov. 23, 2026. WordPress No detected CMS 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% Nov ’25 May ’26 Nov ’26 38.4% 33.0%

“No detected CMS” means none of the CMSs W3Techs tracks. Source: W3Techs CMS usage history “No detected CMS” means none of the CMSs W3Techs tracks.

Shopify And Wix Gained Much Less Than WordPress Lost

WordPress fell 4.8 points over the year. Shopify rose from 4.9% to 5.5% of all websites and Wix from 4.1% to 4.2%, while Squarespace held steady and Joomla and Drupal slipped. The share of sites with no detected CMS rose 4.4 points over the same year.

Wix grows on the survey’s market share measure, which counts only sites with a CMS W3Techs detects. That pool gets smaller as the share with no detected CMS grows. By that count, WordPress fell from 60.5% to 57.3%, while Wix rose from 5.7% to 6.2% and Shopify rose too. Most of Wix’s gain comes from the smaller pool, since its share of all websites barely changed.

In March, I noted that the share of sites with no detected CMS stood at 28.9%, close to its low after years of decline. Since February, it has risen each month.

AI-Built Sites Now Show Up In W3Techs’ Data

W3Techs now lists Lovable as a CMS, describing it as “an AI-powered platform for building websites”. It lists Lovable at 0.5% of total websites, about 0.1 point below Drupal’s current 0.6%.

The monthly table provided by W3Techs does not show any Lovable data prior to November.

In her report, Shelley said that she is most interested in how AI and vibecoding may influence CMS platforms, and whether there will be more non-CMS based websites. Now that W3Techs has Lovable on its list, her first question has a number, at least for one AI builder.

Looking Ahead

Nearly one-third of websites in W3Techs’ survey are now using none of the CMSs it tracks. That means you can’t count on a WordPress SEO plugin, or another platform’s defaults, to set or manage title tags, canonical tags, robots meta directives, or sitemaps on such websites. An audit or pitch will need to determine what handles them on these websites, or if nothing does.

The key figure to keep an eye on is the share of sites running none of the CMSs tracked by W3Techs, which has risen 1.5 points since Oct. 1. The Dec. 1 numbers will help show whether that pace continues.

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